Kajaria Launches Inspirational Campaign Celebrating Women Empowerment and Excellence in Sports

New Delhi [India], July 10: Kajaria, India's no. 1 tile manufacturer, has unveiled a powerful campaign to celebrate the spirit of women empowerment and excellence in sports. As the world gears up for the biggest sports event in the world, Kajaria's initiative features three dynamic Indian women athletes who have broken barriers and inspired a generation of young women to pursue their dreams.

The campaign features World Champion Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Commonwealth Gold Medalist Manu Bhaker (Shooting), and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Manika Batra (Table Tennis). This exciting campaign will debut with a high-impact digital film, supported by extensive Print, POS, and Digital promotions.

The campaign is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and determination of women who have overcome obstacles to achieve greatness. Through this campaign, Kajaria aims to encourage women to believe in themselves and their abilities and promote gender equality and challenge existing stereotypes.

Mr Rishi Kajaria, Joint Managing Director at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, said: "When one woman rises, other women rise with her. We have seen it in life, and a lot in sports. Something that we have highlighted in our campaign. A campaign that encourages women to believe in themselves, follow their dreams, shine for their country, and finally pave the way for others like her. As a company Kajaria is a staunch supporter of women empowerment, and we felt the global sports event is the right occasion to celebrate women who dare to dream big".

About Kajaria

Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India and the eighth largest in the world. With over three decades of excellence, Kajaria's innovative products have enhanced millions of homes across India. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques, Kajaria has firmly established itself as the No. 1 tile brand in the industry. The company operates 11 manufacturing plants across India, specializing in tiles and bathware, and has proudly earned the Superbrand title for 13 consecutive years.

https://youtu.be/HYu1csQE83k

