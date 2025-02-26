Kansai Nerolac Paints Empowers Local Vendors at Maha Kumbh Mela with a Vibrant Identity

NewsVoir

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL), one of India's leading paint companies, has an ongoing initiative at the Maha Kumbh Mela, blending tradition with innovation to empower local vendors. Understanding the challenges faced by small business owners and street vendors, Kansai Nerolac is giving out storefronts inspired by the vibrant hues of Nerolac colours. These storefronts not only help the vendors stand out amidst the bustling crowds and transform their space but also protects them and their merchandise.

As the world's largest religious gathering, Maha Kumbh attracts millions of visitors and pilgrims. Given its grandeur, small vendors find it difficult to make their presence known. Kansai Nerolac's initiative provides vendors with shade card-inspired storefronts, that allow them to personalise their shops with colours that best reflect their services. Adaptable to various business needs, they transform into overhead canopies and are being used for multiple small businesses. These storefronts offer shelving, menu boards, signage, and product displays, ensuring each vendor enjoys a distinct and unmistakable presence. Each shopfront also features the selected Nerolac shade name and number, while seamlessly integrating business utility with aesthetic enhancement.

Made with DIY corrugated sheets and transparent acrylic boards, the structures are easy to set up and tailored as per individual vendor needs, ensuring both convenience and durability. For example, display racks for tea vendors or fold-out menu cards for food stalls.

Commenting on the initiative, a company spokesperson said, "At Kansai Nerolac, we believe that colours are more than just aesthetics. They tell stories, create identity, and enhance experiences. By bringing this concept to Maha Kumbh, we aim to uplift vendors who form the heart of this cultural gathering, while demonstrating the impact of colour in real-world applications."

"This innovative initiative reflects our commitment to providing community-driven solutions. By empowering vendors with customised storefronts, we want to contribute to the livelihoods of small business owners and vendors, ensuring they have a better space to sell their wares and thrive in a competitive environment," he added.

On the initiative, Gour Gupta, MD and Chairman of Tribes Communication said, "OOH innovations create the greatest impact when they move beyond advertising to solve real-world challenges. 'Dukaan It Yourself' is a powerful testament to this, empowering small vendors to thrive amidst the overwhelming scale of Maha Kumbh. By seamlessly blending creativity with utility, this initiative amplifies Nerolac's presence in a meaningful way. It's a win-win--uplifting communities, elevating brands, and proving that OOH, combined with retail, can be a true force for change."

Watch how Kansai Nerolac is transforming vendor spaces at Maha Kumbh here: Dukan It Yourself | Kansai Nerolac at Mahakumbh.

With this initiative, Kansai Nerolac once again sets a benchmark by making a meaningful impact, offering vendors a vibrant and functional option.

Kansai Nerolac Paints now in its 104th year has been at the forefront of paint manufacturing pioneering a wide spectrum of quality paints. Kansai Nerolac is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has eight strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries. Please visit www.nerolac.com.

