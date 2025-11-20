KARAM Safety amplifies its nationwide FFP2 Mask awareness campaign to promote daily respiratory protection

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: With air pollution soaring to hazardous levels across major Indian cities, KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE player and fall protection solutions provider, has issued an urgent call for the public to adopt certified respiratory protection as a daily necessity. As part of this effort, the company has intensified its nationwide FFP2 Mask Awareness Campaign to drive greater public action on respiratory safety.

In recent weeks, several regions in North India have recorded AQI levels well above the 'severe' category, exposing millions to dangerous concentrations of PM2.5, dust, and toxic pollutants. These microscopic particles--often 30 times finer than a strand of human hair--can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, significantly increasing the risk of respiratory illness, chronic disease, and long-term health complications.

"Air pollution today has reached levels where it is silently impacting the health of millions. At KARAM Safety, we believe that respiratory protection must become a daily habit, not an occasional response. Our certified FFP2 masks are engineered to shield people from the invisible threats in the air they breathe every second. As air quality worsens across cities, we remain committed to empowering citizens with reliable, science-backed protection," said Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety.

"The concentration of PM2.5 and toxic airborne pollutants has made high-performance respiratory protection a critical necessity. At KARAM, every mask is designed with advanced filtration technology, superior fit, and rigorous safety standards to ensure dependable protection in real-world conditions. Our goal is simple--help people breathe safer, no matter how challenging the environment becomes," added Mr. Rajesh Nigam, President - Technical, KARAM Safety.

In line with its ongoing public outreach, KARAM Safety has strengthened its nationwide FFP2 Mask Awareness Campaign to encourage citizens to integrate certified respiratory masks into their everyday lives. The campaign focuses on educating people about advanced filtration efficiency, correct mask usage, and the importance of choosing certified FFP2 protection over non-standard alternatives.

To help people breathe safer air during this critical period, KARAM Safety has reinforced the importance of using Certified FFP2 Respiratory Masks, which are engineered with a multi-layer construction that enhances both protection and comfort. Each mask is designed with a water-repellent outer layer for defence against liquid aerosols, a pre-filtering fabric that captures larger particles at the first point of contact, and a high-efficiency melt-blown filtration layer that forms the core barrier against fine particulate matter. The inner surface features a sweat-absorbent layer that keeps the mask comfortable for long hours of wear, while soft, skin-friendly bands ensure a secure yet gentle fit on the face. This design not only maximises filtration efficiency but also maintains high breathability--making the masks suitable for extended daily use in highly polluted environments.

The range includes the RFH 02 Disposable Face Respirator with Headband, the RF 02+ Disposable Face Respirator with Ear Loops and Exhalation Valve, the RFH 12+ Disposable Face Respirator with Adjustable Headband and Exhalation Valve, and the RFTH 12+ Disposable Fish-Type Respirator with Headband and Exhalation Valve. All products comply with IS 9473:2002, and select models also conform to EN 149:2001 + A1:2009, underscoring their performance against stringent international standards.

With their advanced filtration architecture, dependable particle-blocking efficiency, and ergonomic fit designed for real-world conditions, KARAM Safety's FFP2 masks offer robust protection against PM2.5 pollutants, dust, and airborne contaminants at a time when respiratory safety has become an urgent public need.

As pollution continues to surge across urban centres, KARAM Safety reiterates that certified respiratory protection remains one of the most immediate, accessible, and effective solutions available to safeguard public health. Through its strengthened FFP2 Mask Awareness Campaign, the company aims to empower citizens to make informed choices and prioritise their respiratory well-being every day.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3800 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions, and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

