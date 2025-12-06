Karan Ratti led Melblok Accelerates, sees 10X Growth in USD 90B Global Dermocosmetics Market

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: Melblok, the premium regenerative dermo-skincare brand led by skin scientist and inventor-turned-entrepreneur Karan Ratti, hits a 10X annual run rate, driven by 25% month-on-month growth. With momentum holding, projections indicate a 40X trajectory next year--eyes on International expansion.

Melblok, the flagship regenerative dermo-skincare brand of Ratti Brands Pvt. Ltd., is scaling fast and becoming a go-to for dermatologists and B2C consumers alike. With India's top dermatologists endorsing Melblok and its end consumer base expanding rapidly, backed by patented formulations, in-house manufacturing, and EBITDA-positive, self-funded growth, the brand is now inviting international distribution and strategic partnerships.

At the core of its innovation is Karan Ratti's anti-pigmentation patent, cited by Fortune 500 giant Unilever, which powers Melblok's flagship products:

- The Pigmentation Control™ Range featuring patented Melblok-Complex™ and Stable-Screen™, the first 12-Hour Sunscreen science;

- LuminEye®, a multi-modality eye cream dubbed India's best dark-circles and undereye cream with na ear-100% clinical repurchase rate; and

- Bio-Recovery™ is a prebiotic, skin-balancing cleanser range, which has seen a surge in demand.

Melblok's formulations target widespread concerns like pigmentation, barrier dysfunction, and complex skin issues--through first-principles, biology-led innovation.

"Consumers are tired of superficial science-washing," says Ratti. "Melblok is about solving root causes, not marketing ingredients -- that's why it works."

Melblok's rise reflects a broader consumer shift from traditional beauty to clinical-grade skincare. This year, Unilever's Dove entered the global Dermocosmetic segment, while earlier L'Oreal formally entered the Indian dermocosmetic segment through its "Dermatological Beauty" division, debuting CeraVe and recently La Roche-Posay. The global dermocosmetics segment, currently valued at USD 43.7B, is projected to reach ~USD 100B by 2032, nearly 45% of the worldwide skincare market witnessing intense M & A activity along the way. In contrast, India's dermocosmetics industry stands at just USD 500M--under 6% of India's USD 8.4B skincare market--revealing massive growth potential.

"Dermocosmetics is the future of beauty & personal care, and this global-India delta is our opportunity. India, with its diversity of skin types and climates, is the ideal testbed that scales globally." He adds, "We're not recycling science -- we're generating it. Success in dermocosmetics, a high-entry-barrier category, has become our strongest moat."

Melblok's momentum in part stems from Karan Ratti's rare convergence of scientific depth, credibility, and the Company's vertical integration. With an M.S. in Biology from NYU (specialising in skin regeneration at Langone Medical Centre), top 1%-cited research in Nature Communications, and past ventures including Suun Ayurveda Inc., New York, he brings rare scientist-led expertise. As a unique skin scientist + entrepreneur content creator on YouTube and Instagram, Karan regularly demystifies beauty myths and promotes sensible skincare.

About Ratti Brands & Melblok

Founded by Karan Ratti, Ratti Brands is a vertically integrated, lean Performance Beauty Company with in-house IP, R & D, and manufacturing capabilities. Under Ratti, Melblok® has transformed into a high-performance dermocosmetic line delivering patented, dermatologist-backed dermo-skincare with expertise in melanin-rich skin concerns.

Website: www.melblok.com

Karan on: LinkedIn

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)