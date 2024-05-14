Karma Capital expands its product line with the launch of its first open-ended AIF

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Karma Capital, an Indian equities investment management firm with a track record of over 17 years, announced the launch of the Karma Capital Jasmine Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) -- its first open-ended AIF. With this move, Karma Capital extends its commitment to offer its differentiated equity portfolios to domestic ultra-high net worth investors and their wealth managers or investment advisors.

This is a Category-III AIF that will comprise of 20-25 stocks selected across market capitalizations and is benchmarked to the BSE 500 Total Returns Index. The minimum investment is INR 1 Crore.

Rushabh Sheth, Co-Founder and Co-CIO, Karma Capital, emphasized, "Karma Capital Jasmine AIF will create a concentrated portfolio of businesses that are financially strong, are growing at a faster rate and the underlying business cycle is turning for the positive -- but are trading at reasonable valuations due to current news or narratives around the business being negative. Investing in such businesses, early in the cycle in a disciplined manner, helps investors benefit from the expected earnings' growth and a substantial re-rating in valuations."

Rajnish Girdhar, Chief Executive Officer, Karma Capital, said, "A large proportion of the investments by domestic ultra-high net worth investors are anyways allocated to Indian equities, and with the launch of the Karma Capital Jasmine AIF we will be able to offer them easy access to a portfolio of complementary businesses that can be added to their overall long-term equity portfolios."

About Karma Capital

Founded in 2005, Karma Capital is a boutique portfolio management firm that provides like-minded investors and their advisors actively managed access to listed Indian equities, with an aim to deliver superior longer-term returns. Karma Capital is responsible for managing assets of INR 6,061 crs for institutional and individual investors spread across India, United States, Europe, and the Middle East (as on May end 2024). Since its inception, Karma Capital has built credibility among its investors through its consistent investment philosophy, backed by an experienced research team that runs a disciplined, bottom-up, fundamental, and first-hand research process.

