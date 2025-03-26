Karnavati University Champions Experience-Led Education Through Visionary Leadership of Ritesh Hada

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 26: Karnavati University (KU), under the dynamic leadership of Shri Ritesh Hada, continues to redefine the landscape of higher education in India with its experience-led, holistic learning philosophy. More than just academics, education at KU is an immersive journey rooted in intellectual growth, service-before-self, leadership cultivation, and real-world readiness.

Shri Ritesh Hada's transformative vision comes alive through a series of flagship events and initiatives that serve as catalysts for dialogue, discovery, and development. Among these, the Youth Parliament of India stands out as a powerful movement connecting the youth with the pulse of governance. The platform has hosted several national thought leaders and dignitaries, including Shri J. P Nadda, Shri Amit Shah, Shri Subramaniam Swamy, Smt. Smriti Irani, Shri Salman Khurshid, Smt. Kiran Bedi, Shri C. R. Patil, and Shri Gyanvatsal Swami - inspiring students to engage in critical thinking and civic responsibility.

Karnavati University also hosted the prestigious Bar Council of India - National All India Inter-University Moot Court Competition, bringing together the nation's top law aspirants. The event was graced by Shri Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, and Honourable Supreme Court Judges Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, offering students a rare opportunity to engage with India's highest pillars of justice.

The University's Convocation Ceremony is a vibrant celebration of transformation and new beginnings. Past ceremonies have been illuminated by inspiring figures such as His Holiness Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, renowned actor Shri Pankaj Kapur, and Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, motivating graduates to pursue bold, multidimensional success.

Adding to the list of distinguished visitors to the KU campus are eminent personalities like Shri Parimal Nathwani and Shri Jay Shah, who have enriched the learning ecosystem with their insights and experiences.

In a recent milestone, Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Shree Shakti Convention Center and Ahmedabad Design Week at KU. He lauded Ahmedabad's growing influence as a hub of creativity and innovation, highlighting the city's and KU's contributions to India's evolving design ecosystem and future-forward thinking.

Each initiative at Karnavati University is curated to evolve, challenge, and empower. As Shri Ritesh Hada's vision continues to inspire, KU stands committed to nurturing the next generation of changemakers and impact creators, ensuring that education here is not just learned - but lived.

