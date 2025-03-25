Kauvery Hospital Honored with Prestigious CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Award for Fair Business Practices

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25: Kauvery Hospital, a trusted name in healthcare in South India, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the esteemed CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Award for Fair Business Practices. This prestigious honor, presented by Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP), acknowledges the hospital's strong commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and a patient-centric approach.

The CFBP, founded in 1966 by eminent business leaders such as J.R.D. Tata, Ramakrishna Bajaj, Arvind Mafatlal and others, was established to promote integrity and fairness in business, and honors organizations that stand out for their ethical conduct, consumer protection, and socially responsible business practices, through its prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Awards. Kauvery Hospital's recognition highlights its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in medical care, innovation and patient trust.

Kauvery Hospital has embraced digital innovations and integrated artificial intelligence (AI) to support clinical decision-making and optimize patient outcomes. This digital infrastructure streamlines patient data management, enhances diagnostic accuracy, and tailors personalized treatments. Leveraging real-time analytics and predictive insights, Kauvery hospital effectively reduces unnecessary interventions while ensuring every patient receives evidence-based care. These technological advancements underscore Kauvery's commitment to modern healthcare excellence and its vision for accessible, high-quality patient services.

Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director of the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, stated, "Receiving this award is a humbling recognition of our commitment to integrity and fairness. At Kauvery, trust is at the core of everything we do. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality care, ensuring every patient receives accurate diagnoses and effective treatments. This accolade motivates us to continue our journey of ethical excellence."

A Legacy of Excellence since its inception in 1999, Kauvery Hospital has become synonymous with clinical expertise and advanced technology. With state-of-the-art facilities in Chennai, Trichy, Salem, Hosur, Tirunelveli, and Bengaluru, Kauvery hospital has consistently provided cost-effective, evidence-based medical care that prioritizes patient well-being.

With this latest honor, aligned with its vision to be the most respected and trusted healthcare provider, Kauvery Hospital continues to expand its trust, excellence and ethical medical practices, with a journey powered by the dedication and expertise of its outstanding staff. "This award stands as a testament to our collective progress." said Dr. Manivannan. "Our mission continues as we grow our services, innovate further, and honor the trust placed in us by millions of patients every day."

