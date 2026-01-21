Kauvery Hospital Named Among India's Most Preferred Workplaces 2025-26 in Healthcare by Team Marksmen

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20: Kauvery Hospital, a leading network of multi-specialty hospitals across South India, has been named among India's Most Preferred Workplaces 2025-26 in the healthcare, pharma and biotech sector by Team Marksmen, a media, research and insights organisation.

The recognition forms part of Team Marksmen's annual Most Preferred Workplace initiative, which celebrates organisations known for high-trust, high-performance cultures driven by strong leadership and people-first values. The evaluation was independently carried out by LeadCap Ventures, a leading global research, advisory and consulting firm.

The assessment combined in-depth market research with anonymous employee perception studies across key workplace dimensions, including leadership, culture, employee wellbeing, learning and development, inclusion, and digital transformation. This recognition reinforces Kauvery Hospital's commitment to creating a future-ready, human-centric workplace while delivering exceptional care to patients across South India.

Notably, nearly 70 per cent of the survey respondents were former employees, along with current employees, ensuring unbiased and credible feedback that provided authentic insights into Kauvery Hospital's workplace practices and culture.

In his comments, Dr S Manivannan, said, "Being recognised among the Most Preferred Workplaces in Healthcare 2025-26 is a meaningful affirmation of our belief that exceptional care begins with empowered people. At Kauvery Hospital, we have consciously invested in our culture, our people and technology to build a workplace where collaboration, learning, inclusion and wellbeing thrive. The fact that this recognition is shaped by insights from both current and former employees makes it especially significant, as it reflects the consistency of our workplace practices and the values we stand by. This honour truly belongs to our teams, whose dedication and commitment enable us to innovate, lead and deliver compassionate care every day."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)