KFintech Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Brand Renovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: KFin Technologies Limited ("KFin Technologies"), a leading technology-driven financial services platform, has been honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award at the 2025 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards in the Innovation in Brand Renovation/Re-Branding category. The company's submission, "KFintech's Rebranding Journey - Transforming from Fintech to Techfin," was recognized in the Awards for Innovation in Marketing track.

The Asia Pacific Stevie Awards are widely considered among the region's premier business awards, celebrating organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance in innovation and business excellence across the Asia-Pacific region.

This recognition underscores the effectiveness of KFintech's comprehensive rebranding strategy built on three foundational pillars: Technology, Thought Leadership, and Trust (T3). The company's renewed positioning, visual identity, and strategic execution delivered measurable impact across all business metrics. The Stevie® Awards jury particularly commended KFintech's submission, noting it as "a well-rounded strategy with clear goals and exceptional execution" that effectively positioned the company for future growth.

Hanisha Vadlamani, Chief of Brand & Corporate Communications at KFintech, said, "Receiving this Bronze Stevie Award validates the lasting impact of our 2022 rebranding initiative and demonstrates how our vision has successfully aligned with market evolution over the years. The transition from fintech to techfin wasn't just a visual refresh--it represented a fundamental shift in our identity that continues to differentiate us in the marketplace today."

In 2022, when KFintech rebranded itself, the aim was to reflect their purpose, strategic direction, and strong execution capabilities in transforming mission-critical financial infrastructure solutions to be the most preferred and proactive solutions provider. The new brand identity was indigenously designed to symbolize KFintech's transformation and evolution as a company with foundational tenets of trust, technology, and thought leadership. Following the rebranding, KFintech successfully completed its public listing in December 2022, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey.

Notably, this achievement marks KFintech's third consecutive win at the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards:

* 2023 - Gold for Digitally Transforming the IPO Subscription Model (Digital Transformation in Financial Services)

* 2024 - Bronze for Empowering Tomorrow: KFintech's CSR Initiatives (Corporate Social Responsibility)

* 2025 - Bronze for Rebranding Journey - Fintech to Techfin (Brand Renovation/Re-Branding)

With its continued focus on technological innovation and service excellence, KFintech remains committed to transforming the financial services landscape through its comprehensive suite of solutions spanning mutual funds, pension services, and capital markets.

About KFin Technologies Limited (www.kfintech.com/; BSE: 543720; NSE: KFINTECH):

KFin Technologies Limited ("KFintech") is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide comprehensive investor solutions including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, transaction origination and processing for alternate investments, mutual funds, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes to global asset managers in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Canada. In India, KFintech is the largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on number of operational AMCs serviced as on March 31, 2025, and the largest issuer solutions provider based on number of clients serviced as on March 31, 2025. KFintech is the only investor and issuer solutions provider in India that offers services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds, wealth managers and pension as well as corporate issuers and is one of the three operating central record keeping agencies for the National Pension System in India.

KFintech is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd ("GASF"), a leading global private equity investor, is the promoter of the Kfintech.

About The Stevie® Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.StevieAwards.com.

