Kido International acquires Amelio with an aim to set new standards in early childhood education

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: Kido International, a UK headquartered chain bringing future-proof early years' education to children in India, US, UK, and China has announced its acquisition of Amelio Early Education, one of India's leading preschool and daycare operators. This strategic acquisition positions Kido as one of India's few non-franchised players in the Indian early childhood education market, offering parents and families access to its award-winning pedagogy and world-class operating standards.

With a pedagogy anchored in the British Early Years Foundation Stage and inspired by latest research in brain development; and a consistent parent and child experience across the world, Kido is committed to transforming early childhood education through cutting-edge methods and technology and bringing the highest quality international preschool and daycare experience to parents in India. This acquisition allows Kido to leverage its expertise and Amelio's established network to provide its premium early years education and care services to a wider audience in India.

With 13+ years of childcare in India and 20,000+ happy children, Amelio Early Education, incorporated in 2008, has 30 centres across Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, with several locations dedicated to serving corporates for their employees' childcare needs.

Aniruddh Gupta, Founder and Group CEO, Kido International, said, "India is a crucial part of our global ambitions. We're proud to be one of the very few providers in the country that deliver a truly global experience to parents and children with our world-class infrastructure, teacher training and quality. Now, with the addition of the Amelio network, we have critical mass in India to bring our services to a wider network of parents, and embark on the next stage of our nationwide expansion plans. We aim to be one of the largest providers of premium early years education and care in the country within the next few years, and this acquisition is a step towards that goal."

The acquisition follows a USD 7.5 million fund raise by Kido, led by Tanas Capital, a Singapore based private investment firm. The investment will serve as a springboard for Kido International's organic and inorganic growth plans, specifically in India.

Amit Sharma, MD, Tanas Capital, sheds light on their investment thesis stating, "The Indian pre-school/childcare market size reached USD 3.8 Billion in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. Kido with its carefully curated program balances a child's need for care and intellectual stimulation. With its demonstrated record of executing this playbook at scale in the UK and the US, we are excited to partner with Kido Schools as it gears up to make a difference in India".

Arpita Sur, CEO, Kido International, said, "Kido's unwavering commitment to delivering excellent childcare and education seamlessly aligns with Amelio's mission. We will integrate Kido's renowned global curriculum with Amelio's expansive network of high-quality centres. Our focus on delivering exceptional and sustainable learning experiences will remain. Both Kido and Amelio teams are well equipped to address any concerns and prioritise the well-being of both parents and children throughout this process."

India's National Education Policy 2020 has set a transformative vision for the future of children. It mandates the need for quality early childhood education and positive learning environments in the formative years of life. With these new regulations, it is expected that the sector will get renewed focus from parents and the government going forward. Kido is well placed to become a leading player in the space with a wider network, award winning pedagogy and international quality operations.

About Kido International

Kido International brings future-proofed early years education to children everywhere. With a commitment to excellence, Kido seamlessly integrates cutting-edge design, technology, and pedagogy to establish premier daycares and preschools worldwide. Having served over 15,000 families globally, Kido offers customised and unique early childhood education and care programs. Recognized with prestigious awards like the "Education Group of the Year 2020" by Education Investor (London), "Top 20 Nurseries Group" (London) and "Leading Preschool of India," Kido's key global presence spans the UK, USA, India, and China.

