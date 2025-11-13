Kids' Health and Screen Habits: Dr. Morepen Sparks a National Conversation on the Need to Play More

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 13: On the occasion of Children's Day--an occasion to celebrate the boundless energy, creativity and potential of our young ones--Dr. Morepen Ltd. issues a clarion call to parents, educators and communities: it's time to press pause on screens, and press play on childhood.

A growing body of research is sounding the alarm on what our children are missing out on. According to a recent study of Indian children under five years of age, the average daily screen-time is 2.22 hours--double the recommended limit for that age group. Another Indian study of children aged 6-10 years found that 43 % of them had screen exposure of more than 2 hours/day; those who did had 3.46 times higher odds of very high behavioral-difficulty scores. Globally, excessive screen use has been associated with reduced physical activity, sleep disruption, attention problems and delayed language or social skills.

"In today's digital age, giving our children the gift of play is more important than ever," says Mr. Varun Suri, Managing Director, Dr. Morepen Limited. "When children run, climb, laugh, imagine and explore--not just scroll, swipe and sit--their bodies, brains and souls grow stronger. On this Children's Day, we invite every parent to step out with their child, turn off one device and turn on the joy of play."

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/7OPmptGUXmg

Dr. Morepen recognises that screens are now embedded in many aspects of children's lives--education, entertainment, communication--but underscores that unstructured, physical, outdoor and imaginative play remains irreplaceable for healthy growth. The brand's message this Children's Day centres around three simple imperatives:

1. Un-plug to reconnect - designate daily or weekly screen-free windows with your child.

2. Play out loud - encourage at least 60 minutes of active play per day (or more, if possible) outdoors or in open space.

3. Lead by example - caregivers and family members model device-free time; children copy what they see.

With this campaign, Dr. Morepen aims to empower parents and communities to reclaim childhood in its fullest sense--not just by limiting screen time, but by actively substituting it with enriching play: ball games, hide-and-seek, nature walks, imaginative role-play, board games, reading sessions, family time.

On this special day, let us pledge: For every hour of screen time, let's make at least one hour of real-world play. Healthy children build healthy futures--and we owe them nothing less.

