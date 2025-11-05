Kind India Launches Nationwide Initiative to Celebrate and Spread Kindness

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5: A unique online platform kindindia.in connecting donors directly with verified NGOs across the country has been launched with an aim to revive India's long-standing culture of compassion and generosity.

Billed as a one-stop solution for giving, the portal brings together organizations from diverse sectors -- including orphanages, old age homes, temples, and skill development centers -- under one digital roof. With donations starting from just ₹100, Kind India is championing what it calls the "100 Rupees Charity Revolution," an initiative aimed at making charity a part of everyday life.

"While people eagerly participate in online shopping festivals, we urge them to also spare a thought for those who depend on NGOs for survival," said a Kind India spokesperson. "Every celebration -- a birthday, anniversary, or festival -- is a chance to spread happiness through acts of kindness."

He also added that this initiative goes beyond monetary donations and the primary goal is to revive and promote the timeless values of Charity and Kindness. Which helps in People stepping forward to Make India Kind Again.

They also said that, to further promote the spirit of giving, the organization will be running nationwide social media campaigns celebrating acts of kindness and encouraging people to make compassion "go viral."

Kind India as a platform collaborates with a wide range of NGOs -- from residential and service-based organizations to religious, distribution-focused, and development-oriented groups with an aim to make kindness a societal habit. By connecting donors and NGOs through KindIndia.in and running a wide variety of campaigns promoting kindness, the foundation envisions an India where charity becomes a way of life

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)