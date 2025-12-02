Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 -- A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers' 37-Year Legacy

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Kinetiq Rrobotics, India's newest innovator in AI-powered autonomous cleaning, delivery and greeting robots, has successfully completed its showcase at the Clean India Show 2025, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Exhibiting at Stall No. K60, Kinetiq Rrobotics marked its official introduction to the industry and the beginning of its commercial rollout across India.

The exhibition generated tremendous interest from facility management companies, hospital chains, hotel groups, industrial parks, logistics hubs, airports and corporate campuses, signalling strong market readiness for intelligent service automation.

Launch Rooted in Engineering Legacy

Kinetiq Rrobotics is empowered by Star Engineers India Pvt. Ltd., a company with 37 years of proven leadership in automotive electronics and embedded engineering.

This heritage played a central role in building immediate industry trust and confidence in the new robotics brand.

Rrobotics Solutions Demonstrated at the Event

Throughout the three-day event, visitors experienced live demos of:

- Autonomous Cleaning Robots for large public and commercial infrastructures

- Indoor Delivery Robots for secure and contactless logistics movement

- Greeting Robots for receptions, information desks and guest experience

The practicality of the robots -- including AI navigation, LiDAR mapping, multi-sensor safety, automatic docking and long battery runtime -- resonated strongly with exhibition attendees.

Leadership Insights

Sharing their thoughts on the successful debut, the leadership expressed:

Mr. Kishorilal Ramraika, Chairman of Star Engineers, stated:

"Star Engineers has always believed in building the future. With Kinetiq Robotics, we are proud to extend our engineering legacy into the robotics and automation space, enabling businesses to become more productive and people-centric."

Mr. Divya Ramraika, Managing Director of Star Engineers, added:

"The response we received validates that India is ready for practical and scalable service robotics. The industry is not just looking for technology -- it is looking for reliability, support and long-term partnerships, and that is exactly what we are bringing."

Mr. Anil Sathe, Chief Growth Officer at Kinetiq Rrobotics, commented:

"This event marks the beginning of our commercial journey. With the interest received across multiple sectors, we are now engaging with customers for pilots, site assessments and deployment planning nationwide."

Next Steps Following the Exhibition

Post-event follow-ups have been initiated with multiple establishments across:

- Facility management

- Healthcare & hospitals

- Hospitality & hotel chains

- Manufacturing & industrial campuses

- Large commercial and public infrastructure

Product demonstrations and robotics trial deployments will be scheduled across India in the coming weeks.

About Kinetiq Rrobotics

Kinetiq Rrobotics builds autonomous robots for cleaning, delivery and guest engagement, transforming how enterprises manage operations and customer experience. Powered by the 37-year legacy of Star Engineers, Kinetiq Rrobotics integrates AI, embedded electronics and advanced navigation to deliver scalable, reliable and human-friendly automation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)