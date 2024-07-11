Kirtilals Wons Top Honors at Jewellery Eminence Awards 2024

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11: Kirtilals, a name synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and timeless elegance, has once again demonstrated its prowess in the jewellery industry by winning prestigious awards at the Jewellery Eminence Awards (JEA) 2024. Held in Jaipur, the event celebrated outstanding achievements in jewellery design and was attended by notable personalities and industry leaders.

Kirtilals was honored with the "Gemfields Colourstone Bridal Jewellery" and "Diamond Bangle/Bracelet" awards, showcasing their commitment to excellence, creativity, and innovation in jewellery design. The awards were presented by the distinguished actress Esha Deol, who graced the event with her presence, adding glamour and prestige to the occasion.

The Jewellery Eminence Awards (JEA) 2024 brought together the creme de la creme of the jewellery industry, recognizing and celebrating the remarkable contributions of designers and brands. Kirtilals' success at the event underscores their dedication to creating exquisite jewellery that resonates with both tradition and modernity.

Commenting on the accolades, Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy, Kirtilals said, "We are immensely proud to receive these esteemed awards. They are a testament to our team's hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional jewellery to our valued customers. We are grateful to the Jewellery Eminence Awards for this recognition and to Esha Deol for presenting the awards, making this achievement even more special."

Kirtilals continues to set benchmarks in the jewellery industry, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design to create masterpieces that captivate and inspire. With these prestigious awards, Kirtilals reaffirms its position as a leader in the world of fine jewellery

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)