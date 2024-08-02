Kiwi Power: Why You Should Eat a Chilean Kiwi Every Day

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], August 2: The Chilean kiwi, with its vibrant green flesh and tiny black seeds, is more than just a delightful treat. Packed with essential nutrients, this unassuming fruit is a nutritional powerhouse. Leading dietitian Kavita Devgan highlights the numerous benefits of incorporating a kiwi into your daily diet. A Nutritional Champion Low in calories but rich in fiber, vitamins (A, B6, B12, E), and minerals (potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron), the kiwi is a nutritional powerhouse. Its high vitamin C content is a potent immunity booster, while antioxidants protect against cellular damage. Moreover, the fruit's potassium supports heart health, and its alkaline nature benefits skin.

Fighting Flu and Boosting Immunity

Whether you're recovering from dengue or simply aiming to bolster your overall well-being, the kiwi is a valuable ally. Rich in vitamin C, it aids platelet production, crucial during dengue season. Its antioxidant content and electrolyte-balancing potassium further support recovery.

Heart Health and Antioxidant Powerhouse

The combination of vitamin C, polyphenols, and potassium in kiwi protects blood vessels and the heart. Kiwi is rich in bioactive compounds with antioxidant properties, which protect against free radicals--harmful by-products of stress, poor lifestyle, and unhealthy diet. This makes kiwi a perfect antidote to the stress of modern life

Beauty Benefits

Kiwi's alkaline nature helps balance skin's pH, creating an optimal environment for healthy skin. Vitamin C, essential for collagen production, contributes to skin elasticity and overall skin health.

Additionally, kiwi also helps in maintaining muscles, bones, and tendons.

Delicious and Versatile

The kiwi's versatility shines in both sweet and savory dishes. Enjoy it in smoothies, salads, yogurts, or simply sliced and scooped. A tropical kiwi smoothie bowl is a refreshing way to start your day.

Incorporate Chilean kiwi into your diet in various ways: add it to salads, pizzas, yogurts, cereals, or blend it into a smoothie with almond milk or yogurt.

Recipe: Tropical Kiwi Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients

* 4 kiwi from Chile

* 1 frozen banana

* 1 cup spinach

* 120 mL milk (milk of your choice)

* Toppings of choice

Directions

* Blended with fresh kiwi, frozen bananas and spinach - you will love this nutritious kiwi smoothie bowl recipe. You can easily recreate this delicious kiwi smoothie bowl recipe with just a few simple ingredients - which is both vegan and gluten-free.

* Discover the kiwi power and make this superfruit a regular part of your diet.

By incorporating the Chilean kiwi into your daily routine, you're not just indulging in a delicious fruit but also making a significant investment in your overall health and well-being.

