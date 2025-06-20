Knest Onboards Lighthouse Funds as a Strategic Partner, Secures a landmark ₹300 Crore Backing

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: In a move that underscores the rising global confidence in India's construction technology sector, Knest Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., one of the world's leading construction technology companies, has raised ₹300 crore from Lighthouse Funds. The strategic infusion marks a significant milestone in Knest's journey to redefine how India and the world build.

With the investment, Knest plans to double down on its R & D efforts, expand production capabilities and accelerate vertical integration. Knest has been bringing both Make In India and Made In India to the forefront; this investment is set to further that.

Nitin Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knest, remarked, "We are building far more than formwork--we are building the future of Indian construction of high-rises, sprawling skylines & sustainable urban ecosystems. In Lighthouse, we gain not just capital but a like-minded partner who shares our vision for innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. It's an honour to lead the sector, a responsibility we embrace with humility and unwavering commitment."

Knest's flagship aluminium formwork systems are custom-designed to enable faster, more cost-optimised construction cycles--up to 3x quicker than traditional methods--while improving finish quality, reducing labour intensity and lowering environmental impact.

Complementing this is Knest's patented hydraulic safety screen, a cutting-edge vertical safety solution that is gaining rapid traction among high-rise developers. Looking ahead, the company plans to diversify into adjacent formwork and construction technologies, all while staying rooted in sustainable practices.

Sachin Bhartiya, Co-founder and Partner at Lighthouse Funds, said: "Knest exemplifies the kind of future-forward, mission-led company we love to back. They're fundamentally transforming how buildings go up. With a sharp focus on sustainability, safety, and speed, Knest is poised to lead the next wave of construction innovation in India."

The Systematix Group acted as the exclusive advisor on this transaction.

About Knest

Founded in 2015, Knest has steadily emerged as the flagbearer of next-generation building systems, including aluminium formwork technology and hydraulic safety screens. With patented technologies, an expanding international footprint of 8+ countries, and an unrelenting focus on quality, the company is transforming the landscape of high-rise development.

Headquartered in Pune, the company operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across Maharashtra and Gujarat. This production infra has an expanse of 10,00,000+ Sq. Ft. and an annual capacity of 2,00,000+ Sq. Mt. aluminium formwork, and an expanding line of construction safety solutions.

