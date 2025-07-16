KNOT Raises $3M Funding to Accelerate as Mumbai's Fastest Fashion Delivery Platform

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: KNOT, a fast-growing quick commerce fashion platform, has raised fresh funding to scale its operations and deepen its mission to redefine how India shops for fashion. The company is pioneering a 60-minute fashion delivery model in Mumbai, combined with its signature Try 'n Buy experience, a format that's rapidly gaining traction among Gen Z and millennial consumers.

KNOT was founded in 2025 by IIT Bombay graduates Archit Nanda and Rachit Bansal, following a pivot from their earlier startup, Slick. The founding team saw a massive gap in how fashion is discovered and consumed digitally. "We didn't just want to sell clothes. We wanted to reimagine how people experience fashion that is accessible, fast, and seamless," said Archit Nanda, Founder of KNOT. "Quick commerce changed food, groceries, and essentials. We believe fashion is the next frontier."

Since its launch, KNOT has partnered with over 70+ leading brands including SNITCH, Bonkers Corner, The Souled Store, The Bear House, and Off Duty. It now processes thousands of orders every month, catering to a growing user base that values speed, flexibility, and curated fashion discovery.

KNOT has raised a $3M Pre-Series A round led by Kae Capital with participation from Sparrow Capital, Boundless Ventures LLP & Kumar Saurabh (Aukera Jewellery) and existing investors WEH Ventures & All In Capital. It also saw participation from the founders of SNITCH, Souled Store & Bonkers Corner. This funding will accelerate product development, expand operations beyond Mumbai, and deepen brand partnerships

Sunitha Viswanathan (Partner, Kae Capital), said, "Online fashion shopping hasn't kept up with the changing consumer's needs. GenZ consumers are becoming a big driver for online sales and they prefer speed, curation and trust. Fashion commerce needs to be reimagined for this consumer and this is what KNOT is solving. We are thrilled to partner with the team as they build what can become the definitive fashion marketplace for India's next generation of shoppers."

The company's standout features include:

- 60-Minute Delivery: Customers can receive their fashion orders in under an hour -- ideal for last-minute plans, impulsive buys, or daily wear needs.

- Try 'n Buy: Customers can try on their order at the doorstep and return what doesn't work immediately -- offering convenience and flexibility previously unheard of in online fashion.

- AI Try-On: A virtual try-on feature helps users preview styles digitally before ordering, reducing decision fatigue and return rates.

KNOT is also pushing cultural relevance by integrating community-led content and influencer-driven discovery. Through short-form video, real reviews, and on-ground activation, KNOT aims to bridge commerce with culture, making fashion delivery not just faster, but more fun and expressive.

Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder of SNITCH and one of KNOT's backers, added, "In a world where speed defines relevance, KNOT is stitching the future of fashion delivery fast, fresh, and fearless. Thrilled to back a team that's redefining how style reaches doorsteps."

The new capital will be used to double down on product development, expand beyond Mumbai, and grow its roster of brand partnerships.

KNOT's momentum reflects a broader shift: fashion in India is becoming faster, more personalized, and experience-led. And for a generation that doesn't like waiting, KNOT is delivering.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)