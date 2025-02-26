Knowledgeum Academy- Leading IB School in Bangalore

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Explore Knowledgeum Academy, one of the best IB schools in Bangalore offering the IB Diploma Programme. Join a global community of thought leaders and benefit from a comprehensive education approach.

Knowledgeum Academy - Premiere IBDP School in Bangalore

Knowledgeum Academy supports students in adapting to the evolving society through a dynamic education system. The Best IB Schools in Bangalore teach the IB board programmes because of the well-researched pedagogy that is contemporary and relevant. Knowledgeum Academy (KA) offers the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP), which is equivalent to the 11th and 12th-grade programmes that students appear for before applying for college programmes. Through its comprehensive engagement models, application-based curriculum, and experiential learning techniques, the course deep-dives into the subject. The board has a multi-tiered assessment model that tests learning and application. Students learn important skills for doing well in college such as research, presentation, academic writing, time management and organisation.

Introduction to IBO

The IBO is a Switzerland-based leading international education board that offers internationally recognised education. It aims to endow learners with relevant skills that will help them adapt to the evolving global landscape and teach them values of tolerance, empathy and responsibility for their actions. IBO offers four school programmes that are designed to teach learners theory and application, guiding them to acquire important skills to become goal-oriented independent researchers and articulate individuals. The IB programmes are taught by international schools affiliated with IBO, which entrusts guidelines and monitors the school's activities to ensure the highest standards are maintained at every level to ensure learners' education is uncompromised.

About Jain Group

Knowledgeum Academy was instituted by JAIN Group (JGI), one of India's leading education conglomerates that is recognised for its pioneering approach towards education. JGI brings to the fore the latent talent of learners by providing them with premium education, exposure to new experiences, and promoting an inquiring mind. Through Knowledgeum Academy, the group is setting new benchmarks that redefine the purpose of education and creating a comprehensive structure which makes education relevant and its impact enduring. The founders of KA and JGI have integrated the vision of promoting meritocracy and honing strong personalities by providing learners with holistic learning platforms.

Many noted personalities from different fields have graduated from JGI and KA's alumni are all headed to the leading international and Indian colleges and universities. The school's support programmes for university admission, personality development initiatives, mental wellness programmes and supportive academic and administrative staff work in tandem to provide learners with a conducive learning environment.

Founder's Scholarship

Knowledgeum Academy has unparalleled infrastructure and highly refined programmatic support with its well-equipped laboratories and extensive libraries. They have ergonomic classrooms and common areas where learners can focus on their chores, activities and academics. The school focuses on the learner's physical and mental well-being through the critical two-year programme and extends support for helping learners plan their college and career. KA celebrates excellence and believes that no scholar must be left behind due to inadequate finances. Thus, they offer the Founders Scholarship to the Knowledgeum Admission Test (KAT) toppers. Through their partnership with Liquiloans, they help learners secure interest-free education loans with minimal documentation.

Inviting Applications to 11th Grade

Knowledgeum Academy is now preparing for admissions to the next academic year, which is, 2025-26. The school is inviting applications from aspirants globally. Learners who want to benefit from studying from the Top IB schools in Bangalore, with its splendid education and facilities must fill out the online form and begin their application process. The school maintains an optimum student-teacher ratio and thus the seats are limited. Hence, learners who aspire to be part of a versatile global community of thought leaders must apply for this programme at the earliest.

For Enquiries Visit: https://knowledgeum.in/enquiry/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)