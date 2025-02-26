Knowledgeum Academy: Your Gateway to Global Learning at a Top IB School in Bangalore

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Choosing the right school is a significant decision for parents seeking a well-rounded and globally recognised education for their child. A school should not only provide academic excellence but also foster personal growth and critical thinking. Knowledgeum Academy, one of the Top IB schools in Bangalore, supported by the esteemed JAIN Group, stands as a beacon of excellence in international education. Located in Jayanagar, Bangalore, the academy offers a dynamic learning experience through the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, ensuring students develop analytical, leadership, and problem-solving skills essential for their future success.

Choosing the Right School for a Global Education

As an Authorised IB World School, Knowledgeum Academy provides an immersive learning environment where students are encouraged to explore, innovate, and excel. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, the academy equips students with the skills and mindset needed to navigate an ever-evolving global landscape.

A Globally Recognised IB Curriculum

Knowledgeum Academy offers both the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP) for Grades 11 and 12. Recognised globally, the IB curriculum fosters inquiry-based learning, interdisciplinary understanding, and independent research. At Knowledgeum Academy, students benefit from a balanced education that cultivates intellectual curiosity, analytical thinking, and collaboration.

The IB programmes at Knowledgeum Academy are designed to nurture well-rounded learners who are knowledgeable, principled, and reflective. By integrating international perspectives with local relevance, the academy prepares students to excel in competitive academic and professional environments.

5 Reasons to Choose Knowledgeum Academy

1. Rewarding Excellence - Merit-Based Scholarships: Recognising and supporting academic brilliance through scholarships.

2. Personalised Attention - 8:1 Student-Teacher Ratio: Ensuring focused and effective learning experiences.

3. Ideally Located in the Heart of Bengaluru - Jayanagar: Convenient access to a premium education.

4. Value-Added Programmes - Holistic Growth and Development: Integrating academics with leadership, arts, and sports.

5. Accessible Excellence - International Schooling Within Reach: Providing world-class education with scholarship opportunities.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

Innovative Smart Learning Classrooms: Knowledgeum Academy offers innovative, well-ventilated, and collaborative learning spaces designed to enhance student engagement. As one of the top IB schools in Bangalore, the academy integrates state-of-the-art educational tools, creating an environment that nurtures a learner-centric teaching approach.

Science Laboratories: The academy boasts three specialised Science laboratories dedicated to Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Systems & Societies. These well-equipped labs enable students to embrace a hands-on approach to learning, reinforcing their understanding of scientific principles and experimental techniques.

Computer Lab: The high-tech computer labs at Knowledgeum Academy feature energy-efficient computers, uninterrupted power supply, and high-speed internet access. This modern learning space fosters creativity and innovation, providing students with the necessary resources for design, research, and practical applications.

Learning Resource Centre: Guided by a qualified librarian, students have access to an extensive collection of encyclopaedias, journals, magazines, novels, and academic resources. This centre supports both academic excellence and leisure reading, enabling students to explore a wide range of knowledge areas.

Language and AV Room: To enhance language proficiency and multimedia learning, the academy features a fully equipped audio-visual room. This facility offers an immersive educational experience, allowing students to engage with concepts in an interactive and descriptive manner.

The Vision Behind Knowledgeum Academy

Knowledgeum Academy is backed by JAIN Group, a distinguished name in Indian education with over three decades of experience. The group has been instrumental in shaping the academic journey of countless students across various disciplines, including through JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). With a strong commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and research, JAIN Group continues to redefine education in India and beyond.

Admissions Open for Grades 11 & 12

Knowledgeum Academy invites applications for Grades 11 & 12 admissions for the academic year 2025-26. With its internationally recognised curriculum, experiential learning approach, and commitment to student success, the academy provides an ideal environment for academic and personal growth.

With its dedication to fostering critical thinking, innovation, and holistic development, Knowledgeum Academy proudly stands among the top IB schools in Bangalore, offering students a transformative education that prepares them for a dynamic global future.

For Enquiries Visit: https://knowledgeum.in/enquiry/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)