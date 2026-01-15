Kotak Rings in 30 Years on the NSE Marking India's Rise as a Robust Financial Market

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Kotak Mahindra Bank marked 30 years of being listed on the National Stock Exchange with a bell-ringing ceremony that celebrated the Bank's journey alongside India's rise as a strong, trusted and modern financial market. What began as a small NBFC in the 1980s has grown into one of India's most respected financial institutions moving in step with the country's deepening financial system.

Kotak's evolution from structured finance to a diversified financial services conglomerate reflects India's shift towards stronger capital markets, wider access to formal finance and the rapid adoption of digital public infrastructure. Over three decades, the Bank has grown by strengthening customer trust, enabling access and contributing to the increasing stability and transparency of India's financial landscape.

Today, Kotak has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹4.2 trillion; consolidated customer assets of ₹576,339 crore as of September 30, 2025; and reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹22,126 crore for FY25. The Bank's scale and consistency mirror the growing resilience and maturity of India's financial markets.

Ashok Vaswani, Kotak's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said the milestone highlights Kotak's commitment to India's financial future. "Our 30 years on the NSE reflect a shared journey with India as the nation built stronger and more trusted financial markets. Kotak has grown by earning the confidence of millions of customers and by widening access to financial solutions. As India moves into its next phase of growth, our focus on getting it right by the customer remains core to who we are."

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange of India, commented:

"Thirty years of Kotak's listing reflects the remarkable progress of India's capital markets. Over these decades, our markets have grown deeper, more transparent and technologically advanced, enabling wider participation and reinforcing investor confidence. This milestone reflects the resilience and maturity that defines India's financial ecosystem."

The anniversary was commemorated with a ceremony at the NSE reinforcing Kotak's long-term commitment to India's markets and its role in powering the country's economic ambition.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading diversified and integrated financial services conglomerates, providing a wide range of financial solutions across customer and geographic segments. The Group strives to deliver value for its key stakeholders - customers, company, colleagues, and the larger community - through an overarching focus on 'Doing it Right by the Customer'. The Group offers products across banking and lending, capital markets, asset management, and protection, enabling it to serve its customers across every spectrum of their financial needs. As on 30th September 2025, the Group has a national footprint of 5,511 branches and reported a consolidated balance sheet size of ₹ 9.1 trillion.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.kotak.bank.in

