KP Group, Sri Sri Trust Collaborate To Skill Youth, Enhance Their Employability

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 1: KP Human Development Foundation, the CSR arm of KP Group, a leader in renewable energy space, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (SSRDP) to establish skill training centres aimed to equip youth with essential vocational skills. The MoU was signed by Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman & MD, KP Group in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji at Bengaluru in the presence of the huge crowd.

The MoU between the KP Human Development Foundation and the Trust highlights a shared commitment to addressing the critical need for skilled manpower in the field of Renewable energy. Looking at the humongous target of India towards "Net Zero" emission target by 2070 and aligning to it KP Group's target to achieve 10+GW by 2030 in the field of renewable energy both the organisations have recognised a huge gap in the skilled manpower in India, due to a lack of appropriate vocational skills and have pledged to work together to bridge this gap and enhance employability. Initially a pilot project will be carried out in Gujarat, which on successful completion will see the same model working across various locations of India in future.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, said, "At KP Group, we believe in the transformative power of skill development and are already supporting various skill development initiatives. This collaboration with Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower India's youth with the necessary skills that will create new employment opportunities for them."

Mehul Parikh, Trustee of SSRDP, said, "We are delighted to join hands with KP Human Development Foundation. Skill development is a key driver of economic growth. Through this partnership, we aim to provide structured, high-quality training that will create a more skilled workforce that enhances employability and contributes to social progress."

Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate to develop training centres focused on imparting Green job skills, ensuring that youth are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the job market.

KP Human Development Foundation will establish and maintain fully equipped training labs aligned with industry standards. It will act as an industry and knowledge partner, contributing expertise, best practices and insights to enhance the quality of training. It will also provide financial support for operational expenses, facilitate joint certification and support placement opportunities. KP Human Development Foundation, under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and in collaboration with Surat's renowned SVNIT have already been offering renewable energy courses to the ITI students to make them future ready

.SSRDP will execute and manage training programmes, deploy qualified trainers, conduct structured skill development sessions, and provide behavioural training to enhance employability.

KP Human Development Foundation reflects KP Group's commitment to social responsibility. It supports various initiatives focused on education, healthcare and community upliftment, ensuring the benefits of growth reach the ones who need them the most. The foundation undertakes 300+ CSR activities, including scholarships for students, healthcare camps, and skill development programmes. The foundation has adopted eight educational institutions including five government schools, two private schools and one college for especially abled. To date the foundation is associated with 30+ educational institutions and has benefited 12000+ students in various ways. Focusing on education the foundation has already developed four libraries for facilitating underprivileged students to excel in competitive exams, while three more are in advanced stages of completion.

Established in 2001, SSRDP, under the aegis of Art of Living, operates with a focus on empowering India with several skill development programmes and meaningful service initiatives. It believes that the partnership of rural India with corporates, young urban India, the Government and other partner organisations is the key to creating a permanent and irreversible change for good. To date SSRDP has 116 Sri Sri Kaushal Vikas Kendras across India, while 29 Prison Skill Centres and 39 ITI's centres for skill development.

By working together, both organisations aim to ensure the successful implementation of the training initiatives, ultimately transforming lives and strengthening India's workforce for the future.

