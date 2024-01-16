Kredis Consulting Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Addition of Kaushal Sarda, a SaaS Veteran, Accelerating Innovation and Growth

India PR Distribution

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 16: Kredis Consulting LLP is delighted to announce the appointment of Kaushal Sarda as an Advisor, adding significant depth to the company's advisory board. With a rich background in Entrepreneurship, Software as a Service (SaaS), and Financial Technology (FinTech), Kaushal is set to play a pivotal role in steering Kredis towards unprecedented growth and innovation.

Kaushal brings over 15 years of invaluable experience of building and scaling SaaS ventures to Kredis Consulting LLP, having previously served as the CEO of Kuliza for more than a decade. During his tenure, he played an important role in shaping the strategic direction of the company, sharing insights into the dynamic landscape of social technologies with clients, partners, and peers.

As the erstwhile CEO of Finvolv (lending SaaS platform my Kuliza), Kaushal had showcased his passion for building software that drives industry evolution. His extensive experience in advising SaaS ventures and his commitment to consulting with visionary organizations align seamlessly with Kredis' mission to provide innovative, world-class growth enabling offerings to its clients.

"I am excited to join Kredis Consulting LLP as an Advisor," said Mr. Kaushal Sarda. "Kredis has established itself as a dynamic and client-centric growth partner to SaaS firms, and I look forward to contributing through my experiences to further enhance its capabilities. Together, we will explore new avenues and continue to drive innovation in SaaS growth enablement space.

As a serial SaaS entrepreneur and operator, Kaushal is well-equipped to guide Kredis Consulting LLP in its strategic initiatives. His multifaceted expertise in Entrepreneurship, SaaS, and FinTech will be instrumental in driving the company's expansion and helping it navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving market.

Kredis Consulting LLP is confident that Kaushal's insights and strategic vision will enhance its ability to deliver value to clients, foster innovation within the organization, and drive sustainable growth. The company recognizes the importance of having seasoned professionals like Kaushal on board to strengthen its advisory team and provide clients with unparalleled expertise.

"We are delighted to welcome Kaushal Sarda to Kredis Consulting LLP," says, Founders at Kredis Consulting LLP. "His extensive experience and proven track record in Entrepreneurship, SaaS, and FinTech make him a valuable addition to our advisory team. We look forward to leveraging his insights to propel Kredis Consulting LLP to new heights of success."

This strategic collaboration with Kaushal Sarda signifies a significant milestone for Kredis Consulting LLP. The company looks forward to leveraging his wealth of experience and strategic vision to drive innovation, enhance client offerings, and solidify its position as a leader in the B2B SAAS consulting industry.

For inquiries, please contact:

Khushbu Kharecha

HR & Operations Manager

Kredis Consulting LLP

khushbu@kredis.in

Kredis Consulting LLP is an Ahmedabad-based consulting firm specializing in B2B inside Sales, ABM Solutions and Lead Generation. With a commitment to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled client service, Kredis Consulting LLP has established itself as a leader in the industries like Fintech, Supplytech and Healthtech sector. The company's team of professionals brings a wealth of experience and expertise to address the unique challenges of its clients and drive sustainable business growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)