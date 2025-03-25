Krishival Foods Limited Hits US $100,000 Monthly Sales in Singapore Plans to Triple Retail Presence

IMEQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Krishival Nuts, a rising name in premium flavored nuts, has announced that its monthly sales in Singapore have exceeded US $100,000. The brand's flavored cashews, pistachios, and almonds have seen strong consumer demand, driving this significant milestone.

Currently available in 75 stores across Singapore, Krishival plans to expand to 300 stores in the coming year, reinforcing its position in the competitive Singaporean market. This achievement reflects Krishival's focus on quality and product innovation as it scales operations to meet growing demand.

Krishival Foods is rising FMCG player focused on nuts, dried fruits and ice cream. Company sales its nuts and dried fruits under brand 'Krishival Nuts' and ice cream under brand 'Melt n Melow' through its subsidiary.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by IMEQ. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)