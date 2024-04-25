KuCoin Partners with Onramp Money in India & Emerging Markets | FIU-India Registered Partners

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 25: In a landmark move for global financial technology, Onramp Money is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with KuCoin Exchange, aimed at significantly expanding cryptocurrency access in key emerging markets including India, Turkey, Nigeria, Vietnam, UAE, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both platforms to provide seamless, secure, and rapid cryptocurrency transactions, empowering more users to engage in the digital economy.

Enhanced Crypto Accessibility Through Strategic Integration: Onramp.Money and KuCoin are proud to bring together their extensive financial services to offer users in selected emerging markets the ability to instantly purchase major cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH using local fiat currencies. This integration facilitates transactions directly within the KuCoin platform, bypassing the need for multiple exchanges, and simplifying the process for end-users.

Key Features of the Partnership:

Local Currency Transactions: Users can buy cryptocurrencies with their native fiat currencies, including INR, TRY, AED, VND, COP, CLP, MXN, NGN, and PEN, which streamlines the buying process and minimises currency conversion hassles.

Instant Bank Transfers: The partnership supports instant bank transfers, allowing for immediate availability of funds, enabling quick trading and enhancing user experience.

Regulatory Compliance and Security: Both Onramp.Money and KuCoin are registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) as well as follow strict compliance to the global FATF Standards, ensuring that all transactions meet stringent legal and security standards.

Commitment to Financial Inclusion and Security: The collaboration between Onramp.Money and KuCoin reflects a shared commitment to fostering financial inclusion by making cryptocurrencies more accessible to underserved markets. By lowering barriers to entry, this partnership not only facilitates access but also enhances the overall security and compliance of cryptocurrency transactions.

"We are excited to collaborate with KuCoin to transform the way cryptocurrencies are accessed and traded, especially in India and other globally emerging markets," said Gaurav Dahake, CEO of Onramp Money. "This partnership is a testament to our dedication to innovation, security, and user-friendly financial solutions that meet the needs of a rapidly evolving global market."

About Onramp Money

Originating from India, Onramp.Money has swiftly emerged as a leading provider of fiat-to-crypto onramps and offramps, offering a seamless and secure way for users to trade cryptocurrencies using their fiat currencies. Prioritizing user experience and safety, Onramp.Money delivers a fast, dependable, and secure platform that caters to both the purchase and sale of more than 350 tokens, across 30+ countries.

About KuCoin

KuCoin is a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange that offers a wide range of trading options and features designed to cater to both novice and experienced traders. Committed to providing secure and compliant trading environments, KuCoin supports the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem through innovative services and community engagement.

For additional information about Onramp Money and our services, please visit https://onramp.money/ For security and compliance-related questions, reach out to compliance@onramp.money.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)