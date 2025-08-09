Kytes Unveils Agentic AI for Enterprise Project Delivery

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Kytes, a leading provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Project & Portfolio Management (PPM) software, has unveiled its Agentic AI features. This latest update builds on the existing framework--shifting decision-making from reactive to proactive, optimizing execution, and enabling greater system autonomy.

The upgrade also strengthens Kytes' vision for project-driven enterprises--empowering them to digitize, optimize, and scale operations with minimal friction and maximum insight.

Rethinking the Project Management Software Landscape

The market is crowded with project management tools promising productivity. Yet most only track tasks, log time, or show timelines--missing the deeper complexities of enterprise execution.

These tools operate in silos, disconnected from financials, resourcing, contracts, and real-time reporting--forcing teams to juggle tools, re-enter data, and manage the process instead of delivering outcomes.

Kytes bridges this gap. The enterprise-grade PSA + PPM software integrates project delivery with resource intelligence, financial control, and Agentic AI-powered decision support--eliminating fragmented workflows with intelligent, agile operations.

Smarter Operations at Every Stage

Kytes Agentic AI brings intelligence into the flow of work--making project execution faster, planning sharper, and decisions more grounded in context. From initiation to closure, every stage benefits from built-in AI that quietly takes on the heavy lifting.

-Project Initiation

Go from idea to execution in seconds. WBS plans, charters, and timelines are auto-generated from a brief--no templates, no setup--driving early alignment.

-Resource Planning

Resources are auto-scanned based on primary and secondary skills. Resumes are auto-built using the latest project data--saving time in customer interviews and matching the right skill to the right project.

-Risk Management

Risks are flagged early by comparing live data with historical trends. The system suggests preventive actions--avoiding delays and cost overruns.

-Execution & Collaboration

With MS Teams integration, dashboards, tasks, and AI meeting summaries stay within the conversation--driving clarity and collaboration without tool switching.

-Documentation

Contracts are read and metadata fields are filled automatically--speeding up document creation, reducing manual effort, and ensuring compliance.

-Instant, Contextual Answers

Prompts like "show open issues" return answers instantly, pulling from both structured and unstructured databases and libraries.

-Strategic Autonomy

Beyond automation, the system suggests staffing plans, generates charters, and learns from outcomes to inform better decisions.

-Continuous Skill Intelligence

Skills are auto-captured as work happens, making profiles dynamic--enabling smarter staffing, upskilling, and delivery.

Together, these capabilities deliver measurable impact:

1) Up to 60% effort saved on repetitive, manual work

2) Faster project delivery through intelligent automation

3) Improved governance with proactive controls and documentation

4) Greater employee satisfaction and lower attrition

5) Smarter decisions driven by instant, contextual insights

Why AI Alone Isn't Enough

Simply having AI isn't a strategy. What matters is how meaningfully it's applied to solve complex, business-critical problems.

"In my experience, most companies never unlock AI's full potential--not because the technology lacks power, but because they chase outcomes without building the right foundation. When a robust system and structured data support AI, it becomes a true competitive edge." stated Sandeep Kumar, Founder & CEO, Kytes

AI that automates only surface-level tasks--without context or decision support--often creates more noise than value. Kytes AI-enabled PSA + PPM closes this gap with embedded intelligence that drives clarity, speed, and precision.

Here's what real impact looks like:

-AI-Backed Risk Assessment

Spot early execution risks by analyzing live and historical data--shifting from firefighting to proactive control.

-AI-Enabled Proposal Support

Auto-scan resumes to enhance project team profiles--speeding up bid readiness and aligning with client needs.

-AI-Driven Staffing Recommendations

Match resources to projects based on skills, availability, and contract terms--maximizing utilization with smart suggestions.

-AI-Generated CXO Presentations

Auto-create CXO-ready decks with real-time data and visuals--turning a week's work into minutes.

None of this is possible without a strong, connected foundation. Integrating AI with enterprise-grade systems is what turns intelligence into impact

Built for Enterprise Delivery

Kytes is purpose-built for large, complex organizations that operate in project-centric environments. It supports global teams, multi-entity structures, and industry-specific compliance requirements.

Kytes serves enterprises across:

-IT and ITES

-Consulting and Professional Services

-Pharma NPD, Life Sciences, and CROs and CDMOs

-Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPCs)

-Global Capability Centres (GCCs)

With deployment flexibility (cloud or on-premise), embedded controls, and modular architecture, Kytes offers the intelligence and adaptability modern enterprises need--without compromise.

Continuing the AI Conversation

As organizations increasingly explore how to integrate AI into core operations, the conversation is shifting from experimentation to execution.

To further this dialogue, Sandeep Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kytes, will be hosting a live webinar on: "Unlocking AI's Full Potential with the Right Systems and Data"

The session will explore how project-driven businesses can achieve real, scalable value from AI--by focusing on building a strong foundation of systems and data, to back intelligent automation the right way.

Register here to secure your spot.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)