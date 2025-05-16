L&T-Cloudfiniti forges Strategic Partnership with Deep-tech Startup QpAI

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: To revolutionise the quantum computing landscape globally, L & T-Cloudfiniti has forged a strategic partnership with Bengaluru-based deep-tech company QpiAI. The collaboration will focus on driving quantum computing workloads, including Quantum Computing as a Service (QCAAS), enabling scalable deployment of quantum solutions across domains.

L & T-Cloudfiniti and QpiAI will explore collaborative opportunities under India's National Quantum Mission. QpiAI is the company that has built Indus, India's most powerful 25-qubit quantum computer. Going forward, they will offer 256-qubit quantum computer, followed by a fault-tolerant quantum computer with 100 logical qubits, thus opening up large-scale commercial applications.

Combining L & T's industry leadership with QpiAI's technical capabilities, the two companies will initiate and execute joint R & D programmes focussed on next-generation solutions at the intersection of artificial intelligence and quantum computing. This will lead to the development of innovative solutions that address complex challenges across domains, including finance, healthcare, logistics and more.

Commenting on the collaboration, Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive, L & T Cloudfiniti, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with QpiAI to drive quantum computing workloads globally. This collaboration will leverage our cloud infrastructure to host and execute quantum algorithms, enabling scalable deployment of quantum solutions across domains. Together, we aim to deliver innovative and efficient solutions to our customers and enhance operational efficiency."

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, CEO, QpiAI, added: "The collaboration with L & T-Cloudfiniti marks a significant milestone in the advancement of quantum computing technology. By combining our technical expertise with L & T's industry leadership, we are poised to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring under India's National Quantum Mission."

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the advancement of quantum computing technology and its application across industries.

About L & T-Cloudfiniti

L & T-Cloudfiniti is a next-generation digital infrastructure company that is part of the Larsen & Toubro Group. Focussed on building AI-ready, hyperscale data centres, L & T-Cloudfiniti offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including colocation, GPU Cloud, and cloud-native platforms. With facilities in cities like Mumbai and Chennai, it supports high-performance workloads across AI, cloud, and enterprise transformation. L & T-Cloudfiniti brings together the credibility of L & T with cutting-edge innovation to power the future of digital infrastructure for enterprises, hyperscalers and public-sector clients globally.

About QpiAI

QpiAI is a Bengaluru-based deep-tech company pioneering the convergence of AI and quantum computing to solve some of the world's most complex industrial and scientific challenges. QpiAI's vertically integrated stack enables seamless innovation across hardware, software, and applications. It is one of the eight startups that the Government of India selected under the National Quantum Mission for building powerful quantum computers.

