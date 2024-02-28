LACTALiS India, part of the World's Largest Dairy Group --Transforms its Invoice Processing with Newgen

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28: Leveraging Newgen's Invoice Processing Solution, built on NewgenONE--a low-code platform, Lactalis India aims to centralize its invoice processing and establish standardized practices throughout the process.

The finance and account managers now have access to real-time metrics for vendor payments, enabling intelligent user allocation, automatic case routing, and the utilization of straight-through processing of transactions for faster turnaround time. Additionally, a gamified experience helps motivate and improve the performance of all business users.

"In 2014, we made our entry into the Indian market through the acquisition of Thirumala Milk Products Pvt. Ltd--a South-Indian dairy production company. Subsequently, we expanded our presence by acquiring the other leading dairy companies in India, including Anik Industries and Prabhat Dairy in 2016 and 2019. As our operation continued growing, we needed to be more efficient. Our existing invoice-handling process lacked digitization and centralized management of documents, drastically impacting our workforce productivity and operational efficiencies. With Newgen's low-code-based digital transformation platform, we have successfully eliminated manual intervention in the invoice management process. We are now closer to achieving our goal of end-to-end digitization and process standardization," said Odete Maria Guedes Ribeiro, CFO at Lactalis India.

"The NewgenONE platform is instrumental in delivering a completely digitized invoice management process with quick, secure, and easy access to information. We are excited about contributing to Lactalis's digital transformation journey, guiding them from manual processes to a modernized approach in India. We look forward to assisting them in fulfilling their business objectives," said Sunil Pandita, Head of Business (India and South Asia) at Newgen Software.

About the GROUPE LACTALiS

Lactalis India is a subsidiary of GROUPE LACTALiS. The group has been providing a large range of dairy products for retail and food service customers in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the French Overseas Territories. It ranks number one globally as a dairy group. A few of the group-owned brands are Parmalat, President, Lactel, Siggi's Dairy, Skanemejerier, Rachel's Organic, and Stonyfield Farm.

About Newgen Software

Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud.

