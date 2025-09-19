Lakm�" Unveils Its Be-Jewel Collection With Brand Ambassadors Kareena Kapoor Khan And Aneet Padda: Modernizing Maximalism As Everyday Soft Glam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: The House of Lakm�", India's first and largest makeup brand, announces the launch of its newest campaign for the Lakm�" Be-Jewel collection, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aneet Padda. From Kareena's timeless glamour to Aneet's playful spirit, Lakm�" Be-Jewel redefines maximalism as soft glam, with diffused shimmers in jewel inspired tones.

With Be-Jewel, Lakm�" redefines maximalism for the modern Indian woman, drawing inspiration from the radiance of jewels, from pearl-like luminosity to ruby-sheen eyes and diamond-shimmer lips. This new code of maximalism celebrates soft glam, diffused shimmers, color, and drama while keeping it effortless, wearable, and skin friendly. Whether it's Be-Jewel by day or Be-Jewel by night, the campaign reflects Lakm�"'s belief that makeup shouldn't need artistry to feel iconic; it should be intuitive, light, and transformative in a single swipe.

Kareena's enduring presence at the top of her game for over two decades is a testament to her timeless relevance and cultural impact. By continuing her long-standing relationship with Lakm�", she redefines what it means to be the face of beauty showing that personality, presence, and style are what truly set icons apart. For Lakm�", her role in Be-Jewel is not just about fronting another campaign but about embodying a cultural shift: from Poo in the 2000s to an unapologetic working mother in the 2010s, and now as the OG who proves that icons don't fade, they evolve. She isn't chasing trends; she's setting the terms of what relevance looks like in Indian beauty today.

For Lakm�", the campaign also signals a powerful dual strategy. Kareena Kapoor Khan, long celebrated as the face of Indian glamour, represents the brand's enduring connection to fashion and iconic beauty moments. Reflecting on her association, she said: "Lakm�" has been a constant in my journey -- timeless, yet always ahead of the curve. What I admire about Lakm�" Be-Jewel is how it brings a modern edge to glamour, making it feel effortless and everyday. That hint of shimmer has a way of lifting you instantly -- whether you're on the red carpet or in the middle of a busy day. To me, true style isn't defined by age; it's about confidence, presence, and the way you choose to own every moment."

Joining her in the campaign is Aneet Padda, who brings the voice of Gen Z into Lakm�"'s beauty conversation. Speaking about what Lakm�" Be-Jewel means to her, she noted: "For me, beauty isn't in perfection, it's in the play. Be-Jewel lets me try, mix, and layer till it feels like my story, not anyone else's."

Highlighting how Lakm�" is rewriting the old codes of maximalism, Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President - Lakm�", noted: "Around the world, we're seeing maximalism return in fashion and beauty but in India, women want it with a twist: glamorous yet effortless, luxe yet wearable. Being India's largest and most iconic beauty brand, Lakm�" Be-Jewel is our response to this trend; jewel-like radiance in a collection which is easy to use, every single day."

She further adds: "For Lakm�", inclusivity has never been just about skin tones, it's also about celebrating diverse journeys. Kareena brings with her the confidence and presence that show beauty isn't defined by a moment in time - it evolves, sharpens, and continues to inspire. Alongside Aneet's fresh Gen Z energy, this campaign captures the full spectrum of what beauty means in India today: iconic, expressive, and unapologetically individual."

With this campaign, Lakm�" reinforces its position as the country's leading beauty x fashion brand bridging heritage and innovation, icons and new voices, and proving once again that beauty in India is best defined in the Lakm�" way.

About House of Lakm�"

Lakm�", India's leading beauty expert, continuously innovates to offer a range of high-performance, cruelty-free skincare and cosmetics. Combining international technology with deep Indian beauty expertise, Lakm�" has been a trailblazer for over 50 years. The brand's commitment to beauty extends beyond skincare and makeup through its association with Lakm�" Fashion Week, the country's largest fashion event celebrating the intersection of beauty, style, and innovation.

