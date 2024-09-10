Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI Next Stop for Chitrika Rathore, Amatulla Petiwala and Ronit Sharma

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: With NIFD Global's Virtual Design Carnival 2024 concluding its Day 4, the dreams of tomorrow's fashion and interior design trailblazers come one step closer to reality. Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is just around the corner, and today, 3 more exceptional talents, hailing from various parts of the country, have impressed the jury and solidified their place in this prestigious spotlight. This year's Design Carnival witnessed the rise of exceptional talents who emerged victorious from a pool of over 1,000 entries, with 16 advancing on Day 4. Chitrika Rathore & Amatulla Petiwala from NIFD Global Bhopal wowed the judges with their vision and skill in the Fashion Design category. At the same time, Ronit Sharma from NIFD Global Gurugram captured hearts in the Interior Design category with his innovative approach and keen eye for detail.

Beyond awarding winners, the Design Carnival provides invaluable feedback to each participant. Industry luminaries like Ridhi Agarwal, Architect and co-founder of HIPCOUCH; Ikshit Pande, Founder & Creative Director of QUOD; Neeraj Gaba, Creative Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker; and Shefalee Vasudev, Editor-in-Chief of The Voice of Fashion lend their expertise, guiding these young designers towards refining their skills and propelling their careers forward. Bollywood icon Aman Verma, who is hosting the event, adds a touch of glamour and excitement to the proceedings.

The journey for the winners continues. The Fashion Design winners are set to showcase their cuttiedge collections at NIFD Global's 'The Runway' show. At the same time, the Interior Design champions will take on the unique challenge of designing sets for the entire fashion extravaganza. The opportunity to present their collections or design sets at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is a career-defining moment for these emerging designers, as it not only puts them on a national stage but also positions them at the forefront of fashion and interior design innovation in India.

Adding further value to the accomplishment, winners will receive significant cash prizes and exclusive mentorship from the industry's best at RISE Worldwide. This mentorship program provides crucial guidance and support, ensuring the winners have the tools and resources to navigate the challenging yet rewarding design world.

Recognition also goes to the runners-up who displayed remarkable talent and creativity. In the Fashion Design category, Poonam Rani & Bharti Goyal from NIFD Global Gurugram; and Sarah Shaikh from NIFD Global Mumbai Bandra earned the first runners-up title, while Sheema Fatima from NIFD Global Hyderabad Hitech took home the second runner-up honors. In the Interior Design category, Yuvika Tejwani from NIFD Global Bhopal was named the first runner-up, with Preet Manharbhai Baria from NIFD Global Vadodara as the second runner-up.

Apart from the winners and runners-up, students from Group D NIFD Global Centres across the country included Kamini Kumari, Amrin Fatma, and Nilam Soy from Bhubaneswar; Yashika Hinduja and Shatakshi Soamvanshi from Nashik; Devansh Sharma, Neha, and Sanya from Ludhiana; Kinjal Dave and Prachi Patel from Vadodara; Palak Agarwal from Lucknow; and Zarein Fatma, Sampriti Ghosh, and Evana Sultana from Kolkata Lindsay Street.

NIFD Global not only provides students with access to a world-class curriculum but also the invaluable guidance of legendary figures like fashion icon Manish Malhotra, interior design maven Gauri Khan, creative powerhouse Twinkle Khanna, and costume design maestro Ashley Rebello.

With a network of campuses across India, NIFD Global empowers students to pursue their creative passions. It offers many opportunities through its School of Design, School of Management, and School of Beauty. To explore more, visit www.nifdglobal.com

