Landmark Group Unveils "Landmark SKYVUE - The Address in the Clouds", a luxury residential project on Dwarka Expressway

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 26: Landmark Group, Gurugram's leading developer, unveils its latest luxury residential project, Landmark SKYVUE, located in Sector 103, Dwarka Expressway. As "The Address in the Clouds", SKYVUE hints at a lifestyle that invites you to experience modern day Indian luxury that is flexible, expansive, and mindfully designed for modern Indian families.

Crafted not to impress so much as to serve exceptional living functionalities, the project offers a rare low-density and vastu aligned designed layouts in 500 ft. tall twin towers. The project will offer opulently sized 3BHK+ Utility and 4.5BHK+ Utility residences, blending elevated aesthetics with thoughtful functionality. The project will offer exclusive Skypad pickleball court, SORA Japanese restaurant, Skydeck observatory, and Skydome wellness club focused on cold plunge, healing room, and recovery zones.

Strategically situated on the rapidly developing Dwarka Expressway corridor, SKYVUE will offer a seamless blend of accessibility and aspiration. With proximity to IGI Airport, upcoming metro links, and key hubs of Gurugram and Delhi, the location is set to emerge as one of the most sought-after residential zones in NCR.

With SKYVUE, Landmark Group continues its legacy of developing timeless spaces that transcend brick and mortar to embody aspiration, artistry, and an elite lifestyle. The project reflects its commitment to creating spaces that are not just lived in, but experienced. Boasting more than 50 amenities focused on wellness, nature, and quality, SKYVUE aims to deliver modern day Indian quality of life to its future residents.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, and a design-led approach in collaboration with the architectural firm, ACPL, Landmark is set to deliver its mark on Dwarka Expressway.

