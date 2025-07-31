Latur: A Decade of Tremendous Revival by The Art of Living

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Since 2013, the drought-prone region of Latur in Maharashtra has witnessed a remarkable transformation. Inspired by world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and with Shri Gomare Mahadev at the helm, The Art of Living Social Projects launched a river rejuvenation initiative that has since grown into a far-reaching ecological mission - uniting water conservation, plantation drives, natural farming, and climate-resilient fodder cultivation.

As part of this continuing effort, and in addition to the 5 lakh trees already planted, plans are afoot to plant another 2 lakh saplings.

From Rivers to Roots: Expanding the Rejuvenation Mission

The river rejuvenation efforts began with the goal of reviving dying water bodies across Latur. But as volunteers and experts worked on the ground, it became clear that merely reviving rivers was not enough. Long-term sustainability would require restoring the land's biodiversity and empowering local communities, particularly farmers.

Thus, plantation and natural farming were integrated into the project. Since then, over 5 lakh saplings - including native, medicinal, herbal, and flowering species - have been planted to restore the biodiversity of the region. These efforts not only reduced soil erosion but also helped increase farmer incomes by providing horticulture plants such as custard apple, guava mango, and sweet lime.

Fodder Cultivation: A Climate-Resilient Solution

Recognising the growing threat of climate change - especially to livestock and dairy productivity - the team has now taken up fodder cultivation on 200 acres of land as part of a climate adaptation strategy. Out of the planned 2 lakh saplings, 1 lakh will be dedicated to fodder species, and 1 lakh to wild and horticultural species.

What makes this approach so important is its focus on animal well-being and nutrition. As noted by the team, cows instinctively know what to eat when they are unwell or nutrient-deficient. However, when confined or deprived of natural grazing options, their health deteriorates - affecting not just milk yield but also the vitality of future generations.

The project ensures that irrigation, soil conservation, water conservation, and proper fencing are in place to support the saplings through the critical early years. These steps are vital for ensuring high survival rates and long-term ecological balance.

Nature's Intelligence: Birds, Bees, and Biodiversity

The plantation strategy goes beyond human input, relying on nature's own intelligence to sustain biodiversity. Flowering plants are included specifically to attract birds, bees, and pollinators, helping natural regeneration. When birds eat the fruits, the seeds that pass through their systems tend to sprout better, thanks to enzymatic treatment in the gut. The Art of Living Social Projects harnesses this natural process, allowing barren lands to become fertile over time without human interference. In some cases, thriving jungles emerged in as little as seven years, driven solely by birds and animals.

To support this biodiversity, small ponds are also created across plantation sites, ensuring water availability for 9 to 10 months annually. These water bodies invite animals like birds and rodents, whose droppings are processed by microbes to create Jivamrut, a powerful bio-fertiliser that enhances soil fertility and microbial activity. This aligns with traditional Vedic farming practices, where Jivamrut is seen as a living elixir for the earth.

Exceptional Results and Collaborative Models

The Art of Living Social Projects' plantation model boasts a 100% plant survival rate - a remarkable feat compared to the government benchmark of 60%. This success has laid the foundation for deeper collaborations and expanded ecological efforts. Two major projects are currently underway:

Fodder Growth for Climate Change Project

1. Partners: Vyakti Vikas Kendra India (VVKI), Atlas Copco, and Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries University, Nagpur

2. Status: MoU signed in 2024

3. Goal: 2 lakh saplings over 3 years

4. Focus: Fodder and wild species plantation to mitigate climate impacts on livestock

Ecological Restoration with SBI and Forest Department

1. Partners: State Bank of India, VVKI, and Maharashtra Forest Department

2. Status: MoU signed in 2024

3. Current Phase: Plantation in progress following 6 months of meticulous site preparation including land surveys, water retention treatments, and removal of invasive species.

Community Mobilisation and Model Plantations

On World Environment Day (5 June 2025), The Art of Living Social Projects organised a plantation drive at Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) Pune where 2,000 saplings were planted. This initiative is part of a larger plan to develop model plantations in Vidarbha and Pune

Additionally, the Pune Ashram is nurturing a model farm cultivating avocado, mango, and guava through sustainable practices under the YLTP (Youth Leadership Training Program). These models not only demonstrate best practices but also offer scalable templates for rural development and environmental protection.

A Template for Regenerative Development

What began as a river revival campaign in Latur has grown into a holistic environmental mission, balancing the needs of nature, animals, and local livelihoods. AoL's innovative use of traditional knowledge, scientific collaboration, and community involvement is restoring degraded lands, boosting rural incomes, and building resilience against climate change.

As trees take root and birds return, cows thrive and communities come together - this flourishing landscape offers a new vision for rural India: one rooted in regeneration, respect, and reverence for nature.

