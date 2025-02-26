Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L & T Switchgear) launches comprehensive switchgear & automation solutions at Elecrama 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly known as L & T Switchgear), a leader in the Indian electrical and automation sector, made a powerful debut at ELECRAMA 2025 under its new brand identity. The company unveiled advanced range of products and solutions tailored for industries, infrastructure, retail, homes, and agriculture. In alignment with the Government's vision for a Viksit Bharat, Lauritz Knudsen, shared plans for enhancing its manufacturing and R & D capabilities in India while continuing to focus on providing meaningful solutions for varied applications.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to driving India's growth and innovation, Lauritz Knudsen showcased an array of ground-breaking solutions at ELECRAMA 2025, designed to empower the country's energy prowess. The company's focus is on enabling India's transformation through digitalization, and energy efficiency.

Key launches include:

* Omega UZ ACB - The most advanced Air Circuit Breaker, featuring top-tier switching and protection functionalities, integrated with communication technologies like Ethernet I/P, Bluetooth, and NFC for seamless integration into SmartComm, Lauritz Knudsen's digital architecture platform.

* Dsine DZ MCCB - A comprehensive range of Molded Case Circuit Breakers designed for renewable energy needs, optimized system coordination, and best-in-class short circuit breaking capacities, along with modular digital trip units and accessories for digital system integration.

* New Range of Industrial Automation Solutions - This includes variable frequency motor drives, PLCs, and HMIs integrated with SmartComm, enhancing discrete process automation and efficiency.

* enConnect Home Automation Solutions - A new range of wireless Wi-Fi switches, lighting, and curtain control solutions for a connected home experience, powered by the cloud-based "enConnect" IoT platform.

* New Range of Numerical Protection Relays - Offering comprehensive protection, control, and communication functionalities for LV and MV applications, along with a draw-out design for enhanced safety.

* Full EV Ecosystem - Comprising EV chargers, a SmartComm Charge Management System (CMS), and cloud-based customer apps to facilitate the transition to electric mobility.

* Farm Automation Solutions - An innovative smart irrigation management system that enhances yields and water conservation through digitalization and automation.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India and MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, stated, "As India works towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, the role of its electrical and digital infrastructure cannot be overstated. With a strategic investment plan, we are prioritizing innovation and R & D excellence in India, with a specific focus on enhancing manufacturing capabilities and expanding our workforce. This investment is part of our commitment to strengthening our ability to cater to the country's diverse customer needs and contributing to the growth of the 'Make in India' movement."

Naresh Kumar, COO of Lauritz Knudsen, added, "India's ambition to become a USD 7 trillion economy by 2030 highlights the critical importance of dependable, efficient, and sustainable electrical infrastructure. At ELECRAMA 2025, we are excited to showcase innovations that meet the current and future needs of the market. Our focus on inclusive growth is evident in our extensive product offerings, catering to a diverse range of customers--from small retailers and farmers to large industries and large-scale infrastructure projects serving deep India."

Lauritz Knudsen has a strong pan-India presence, with manufacturing facilities across the country supported by 33+ offices across 500+ cities, ensuring efficient service delivery across diverse geographical locations.

About Lauritz Knudsen:

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation is a leading player in the Indian Electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing towards the growth of India. The brand currently exports to 30 + countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy, including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Our extensive portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in India, we adhere to global standards of excellence. Our operations are supported by well-equipped, in-house design and development centers, as well as tooling facilities, ensuring precision in manufacturing.

With a strong global footprint, supported by an expansive electrical distribution network in India and worldwide, our ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products and solutions that drive the progress of nations globally.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

