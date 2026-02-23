Monday, February 23, 2026 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Morepen Labs share price zooms 16% on winning ₹825 crore global order

Morepen Labs share price zooms 16% on winning ₹825 crore global order

Morepen Laboratories share price jumped 15.7 per cent to the day's high of ₹45.40 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Morepen Laboratories share price today, February 23, 2026

Morepen Laboratories share price jumped nearly 16 per cent on Monday. Image: www.morepen.com

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Morepen Laboratories share price today

Shares of Morepen Laboratories zoomed as much as 16 per cent on Monday after winning an international order worth ₹825 crore. The scrip jumped 15.7 per cent to the day’s high of ₹45.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
As of 10:49 AM, Morepen Laboratories share price was trading 13.03 per cent higher at ₹44.34 per share on NSE, as compared to a 0.33 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. A total of 20 million equities changed hands in the NSE so far. 
 
With today’s gains, Morepen Laboratories shared have jumped more than 35 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹33.5, touched on January 27. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹70.50 on June 12, 2025.
 
 
In the last 12 months, Morepen Laboratories shares have declined 14 per cent, as against a 13 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. 
 

Why did Morepen Laboratories share price rise today?

Buying interest emerged for Morepen Laboratories shares as the company announced that it has received a global multi-year order worth ₹825 crore or $91 million in the high-growth area of contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO).  The order is from a major global pharmaceutical company, whose name Morepen Laboratories did not disclose. 

The delivery for the order will start within four-to-five months, and the execution will continue through the first quarter of the next financial year (Q1FY27), subjected to customary operational and regulatory processes. 
 
“This mandate represents an important milestone in the evolution of Morepen’s manufacturing platform. It reflects the confidence global customers place in our quality systems, regulatory track record, and execution capabilities,” said Sushil Suri, chairman and managing director. 
  
Morepen Laboratories’ CDMO segment has four decades of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing expertise and regulatory credibility. Hence, the pharmacetical company's CDMO segment is fit for deeper collaboration with global pharmaceutical innovators through structures and multi-year supply programs. 
 
Morepen Laboratories is well equipped to manage complex scale-ups and sustain long-term supply frameworks through its integrated development and commercial manufacturing model, according to the exchange filing. 
 

Morepen Laboratories Q3 result highlights

Morepen Laboratories reported that its consolidated net profit rose 3.01 per cent on year to ₹27.49 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26), compared to ₹26.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago.   Check details of Morepen Laboratories Q3 results
 
The company reported revenue rose 7 per cent on year to ₹484.2 crore in the third quarter from ₹452.78 crore.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

