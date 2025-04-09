Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, Formerly L & T Switchgear, Launches Connected Solutions for Driving Automation in Agriculture

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L & T Switchgear), a leader in the Indian electrical and automation industry, today launched a series of pioneering solutions for empowering the agriculture sector in the country. Focused on driving energy efficiency and cost optimization, Lauritz Knudsen's innovative products and solutions are designed to transform the way Indian farmers operate, optimizing resources, increasing productivity, and enhancing output.

Innovating with Smart Automation in Agriculture

This latest suite of advanced solutions will tackle the challenges of modern farming powered by the enhanced SMARTCOMM Irrigation Management System (IMS). SMARTCOMM IMS is an intelligent, automated system that enables farmers to remotely monitor and control their farms via user-friendly dashboards or mobile apps. This technology provides end-to-end automation, enabling seamless irrigation and fertigation, reducing water wastage, and improving crop yields.

Naresh Kumar, COO, Lauritz Knudsen said, "At Lauritz Knudsen, we are committed to driving the future of agriculture in India. Our solutions are designed to empower farmers with connected, automated systems that enhance productivity, reduce water wastage, and contribute to sustainable farming practices. We believe that by bringing the benefits of technology to rural India, we can help create a more prosperous and sustainable future for farmers, aligning with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Farmers often struggle with the timing of irrigation, and our automation solutions effectively address this challenge. Our technology allows farmers to manage irrigation conveniently from their homes or mobile devices.

Our vision is to empower over 25,000 farmers transition from conventional farming to automated, precision agriculture within the next few years, covering an additional 120,000 hectares of irrigated land."

Sustainable Solutions for India's Agricultural Future

The offerings go beyond just automation; focusing on outcome optimization. Through IoT-sensor-based operations, farmers can efficiently manage water and fertilizer inputs based on real-time soil and weather data, ensuring accuracy, cost savings, and reducing environmental impact.

Furthermore, Lauritz Knudsen's focus on renewable energy is paving the way for sustainable farming. Solar-powered irrigation systems further promote renewable energy adoption, reducing dependence on traditional sources while enabling cleaner, more efficient farming practices.

These innovations also contribute to key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, climate action, and sustainable communities.

With over seven decades of experience in India, Lauritz Knudsen has revolutionised Indian agriculture with cutting-edge irrigation, aquaculture, and farm automation solutions. The agriculture vertical of Lauritz Knudsen has already impacted over 2.5 million people annually, is now leading the way with connected, automated, and energy-efficient solutions tailored for India's farmers. These products are part of Lauritz Knudsen's larger vision of promoting inclusive prosperity and supporting India's "Viksit Bharat" mission.

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation is a part of the Schneider Electric group in India.

About Lauritz Knudsen:

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation is a leading player in the Indian Electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing towards the growth of India. The brand currently exports to 30 + countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy, including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Our extensive portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in India, we adhere to global standards of excellence. Our operations are supported by well-equipped, in-house design and development centers, as well as tooling facilities, ensuring precision in manufacturing.

With a strong global footprint, supported by an expansive electrical distribution network in India and worldwide, our ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products and solutions that drive the progress of nations globally.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

Media Contact:

Debolina Mukherjee - Corporate Communication, Schneider Electric Lauritz Knudsen | 761946288 | debolina.mukherjee@se.com

Bidisha Suri, Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd

Mobile: +91 99995 76965| E-Mail: bidisha.suri@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)