Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L & T Switchgear) Redefines 'Industrial Automation

New Delhi [India], March 18: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L & T Switchgear), a leader in the Indian electrical and automation industry, today unveiled its next-generation smart energy and automation solutions to drive energy efficiency and cost optimization upto 30%.

These solutions align with India's decarbonization goals by optimizing industrial processes and cater to the nation's energy infrastructure future readiness. With the integration of automation, energy management, and software-driven intelligence, the product innovations empower industries, OEMs, utilities, and infrastructure to reduce energy consumption.

"Our commitment to 'Viksit Bharat' is reflected in our drive for industrial transformation and energy resilience. By merging Nordic design excellence with India's energy transition, we deliver scalable solutions that enhance operational efficiency, drive productivity, and support the nation's vision for a sustainable future. Through strategic investments in technology, partnerships, and R & D, we are strengthening India's global competitiveness while building a future-proof industrial ecosystem", said Naresh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation.

With decades of expertise, the company powers 2 Lakh TCD of sugar mills, automates 8K+ tons of rice mills, and drives 60 Lakh textile spindles with its cutting-edge solutions. Recognized for its reliability, Lauritz Knudsen also supports over 20 municipal corporations, 80+ petrochemical terminals, and 25K+ hospital beds. It also plays a vital role in powering India's largest airports, leading pharmaceutical companies, and 2G ethanol plants, ensuring efficiency and innovation across sectors.

Lauritz Knudsen, a trusted partner for industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, and metals, has introduced next-generation automation solutions to enhance efficiency and accelerate India's digital transformation.

Designed to cater to the needs of the Indian customers, this entire range of products and solutions is poised to revolutionize energy and operational efficiencies, and future-proof businesses. By enabling smart energy control and advanced automation, Lauritz Knudsen aims to enhance productivity and catalyze growth in 'Deep India', in both Industrial and Infrastructural sector.

These advanced products include Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs), IoT-enabled Edge Gateways, and SMARTCOMM Process SCADA Software. Tailored to meet the unique needs of 'Bharat,' these innovations optimize industrial automation, streamline operations, and drive productivity.

Lauritz Knudsen's VFDs enable precision motor control and energy efficiency across key sectors, including water, chemicals, metals, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure. The company's PLCs offer advanced automation and real-time monitoring for manufacturing and process control, ensuring seamless operations. Complementing these, the intuitive HMIs provide real-time data visualization and process optimization, enhancing decision-making.

Further strengthening digital connectivity, IoT-enabled Edge Gateways facilitate predictive maintenance and operational insights, enabling businesses to maximize efficiency. Additionally, the SMARTCOMM Process SCADA Software integrates on-premise and cloud-based applications, delivering robust control and monitoring solutions for industrial processes. Together, these innovations position Lauritz Knudsen at the forefront of India's automation and energy transformation.

Lauritz Knudsen continues to invest in India's industrial and energy future, expanding its R & D and manufacturing footprint with state-of-the-art facilities across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. With an expansive. manufacturing presence and 33+ offices in 500+ cities, the company is at the forefront of India's Make in India and Viksit Bharat 2047 initiatives.

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation is a part of the Schneider Electric group in India.

About Lauritz Knudsen:

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, formerly known as L & T Switchgear, is a leading player in the Indian Electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing towards the growth of India. The brand currently exports to 30 + countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy, including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Our extensive portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in India, we adhere to global standards of excellence. Our operations are supported by well-equipped, in-house design and development centers, as well as tooling facilities, ensuring precision in manufacturing.

With a strong global footprint, supported by an expansive electrical distribution network in India and worldwide, our ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products and solutions that drive the progress of nations globally.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

