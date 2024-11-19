Lava AGNI 3 Spurs 200 per cent Growth, Achieves 3x Volume Surge Over AGNI 2 During Launch Week

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 19: Lava International Limited, the leading Indian smartphone manufacturer, announced the outstanding success of their flagship AGNI 3, clocking a 200 per cent growth during launch week and a threefold increase in volume compared to its predecessor, AGNI 2. This milestone highlights Lava's commitment to innovation, quality, and value, fortifying its position in the Indian smartphone market in the competitive sub-30k segment.

The promotional campaign launched on September 24th employed a robust 360-degree marketing strategy, covering high-impact print ads, digital media, airport branding, and influencer collaborations. Designed to resonate with the target audience and expand the AGNI fanbase, this multi-touchpoint strategy achieved notable engagement.

During the 2-week campaign, Lava engaged over 118 million people, resulting in more than 1.5 million searches across platforms. Even before the launch of the flagship phone, the campaign garnered significant attention. Between October 4th and October 8th, AGNI 3 received an overwhelmingly positive response, driven by a high-impact launch event and strategic promotions. Post-launch, the campaign maintained its momentum, achieving a reach of over 29 million, generating 70 million+ ad impressions, and amassing 41million+ video views.

Lava AGNI 3, crafted for the tech-savvy generation, is packed with premium features. It boasts a dual AMOLED display setup, including a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display on the back -- an India's First in its segment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X octa-core processor, AGNI 3 offers seamless performance and efficiency. The device includes a triple camera setup of 50MP Sony sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens, complemented by a 16MP front camera. Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 66W super-fast charging, AGNI 3 is available in two premium colors, Heather Glass and Pristine Glass. Other standout features include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a customizable Action Key, support for 14 5G bands, and a runs on clean Android 14 experience with a promise of 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of software updates.

Pricing and Availability

Lava AGNI 3 is now available on Amazon and the Lava E-Store.

* 8/128 (with charger): 22499 (Extra Upto Rs.1750 Off with selected bank offers)

* 8/256: 24499 (Extra Upto Rs.1750 Off with selected bank offers)

For more information on these offers, customers can visit www.lavamobiles.com.

