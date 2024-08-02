Leading Reg-tech company TSS Consultancy launches Disclosure 360, simplifying Insider Trading Disclosures and UPSI Management

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: India's leading Reg-tech company TSS Consultancy has announced the launch of Disclosure 360, a cutting-edge tech product designed to simplify insider trading disclosures and manage Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) in compliance with the Prevention of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations. This innovative solution is set to serve SEBI and IRDAI regulated entities, listed companies, and connected persons such as vendors and service providers to listed companies. * Sivasubramanian Ramann, Former CMD SIDBI & Former Exec Dir SEBI inaugurates Disclosure 360 launch at an internal event by TSS * Disclosure 360 eliminates data submissions and integrates tightly controlled processes for compliance

* TSS aims to make Disclosure 360 accessible to firms of all sizes and environments

* Successful launch event for Disclosure 360 - 'Fighting Financial Crime the New Way', attended by over 300 senior professionals from the BFSI sector

* Disclosure 360 is live with the first customer and over 10 clients are in the sandbox environment

* TSS Consultancy helps financial institutions fight financial crime like money laundering and surveillance through its platform TrackWizz and Screenzaa

* TSS serves 350+ financial institutions and 38 listed companies

* Last year, the Company raised its maiden round of funding from WestBridge Capital at a valuation of Rs 900 crore

The Disclosure 360 launch event was hosted by TSS Consultancy that saw Sivasubramanian Ramann, Former CMD, SIDBI and Former Exec Dir, SEBI as the chief guest, with additional representation from NSDL and prominent stock brokers like HDFC Securities, Groww, and IDFC Bank. The event saw an attendance of 335 delegates, including representatives from 123 institutions such as exchanges, banks, depositories, listed companies, audit firms, law firms, stock brokers, CA and CS firms.

Chief guest Sivasubramanian Ramann said, "The interconnectedness of companies today is fairly large and complex. Each company works with hundreds of vendors who have access to price sensitive information, which they are obligated not to use. However, compliance officers have no way of knowing if price sensitive information about their company is being used by their vendors for trading, until now. Disclosure 360 empowers compliance officers to pull data from a software about the vendor and their families. Ultimately, it is about providing them with the next level of hygiene to ensure that they can safeguard their companies from reputation risks of crimes like insider trading. As regulators, we believe Reg-tech companies like TSS are ushering in a necessary change by providing capital markets, listed companies, MSMEs and other stakeholders with an important database such as Disclosure 360 and TrackWizz leading to significant savings of cost and legal damages."

Disclosure 360 is a unique information bridge that eliminates data submissions from users while integrating tightly controlled processes. The platform is developed to enable informed decision-making by making information easily accessible and simplifying the collection process.

Sagar Tanna, Founder & CEO, TSS Consultancy, says, "TSS has always stood at the forefront of fighting financial crimes. Our products targeting anti money laundering, client onboarding, KYC compliances have been designed keeping in mind the demands of the BFSI sectors and regulators. Our new wholly owned subsidiary Disclosure 360 Solutions P Ltd focuses on disclosures, beginning with Insider Trading and UPSI management which is a very onerous and extremely widespread compliance challenge. 75 of the 152 investigations done by SEBI are on insider trading (report 22-23)."

Earlier this week, SEBI has suggested expanding insider trading rules to include more relatives as 'connected persons.' The new definition aims to encompass a wide range of family members who might have access to sensitive information, thereby tightening regulations and preventing insider trading activities.

TSS aims to make Disclosure 360 accessible to firms of all sizes and environments. To achieve this, TSS will leverage existing client relationships, offering insider trading solutions to ensure that current clients fully benefit from Disclosure 360. Furthermore, Disclosure 360 plans to target vendors and service providers to the listed companies, addressing the growing need for insider trading compliance in this new client category.

Disclosure 360 is live with its first customer, and over 10 clients are currently in a sandbox environment.

About TSS:

TSS Consultancy helps financial institutions fight financial crime specifically towards money laundering and surveillance. Serving 350+ institutions with its 400+ team of technologists and certified financial crime professionals with a dedicated focus on India, it is a rare jewel made in and for India.

