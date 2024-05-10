LeaseAccelerator and Uniqus Launch Strategic Alliance for Lease Lifecycle Management

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: LeaseAccelerator, the leader in Enterprise Lease Lifecycle Management, announced a strategic alliance with Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global consulting firm that offers ESG and accounting and reporting consulting with offices in the US, India, and the Middle East. This new alliance delivers implementation, support, and managed services based on LeaseAccelerator's industry-leading enterprise lease lifecycle management platform, LeaseAccelerator Lifecycle Edition.

This strategic alliance enables Uniqus to combine its lease accounting and reporting expertise with a market-leading technology platform, delivering an end-to-end lease lifecycle management solution. LeaseAccelerator and Uniqus can help automate lease management processes by delivering cost-effective skilled resources for improved risk management, efficiency, and scalability.

"Organizations are looking to enhance productivity and efficiency in their operations, including lease management processes for real estate, equipment, and embedded leases. They are consolidating systems and seeking alternatives to their typical resource model," said Sandip Khetan, Co-Founder, Global Head of Accounting and Reporting Consulting at Uniqus. "Our partnership with LeaseAccelerator delivers a world-class lease accounting and administration solution along with expert consulting services to help organizations improve their processes and maximize ROI."

"While many organizations are proficient with lease accounting, many aren't looking at it in context of the bigger picture - the full lease lifecycle. LeaseAccelerator has teamed up with Uniqus to combine our end-to-end, asset-level software with deep experience in lease lifecycle automation and services, resulting in better management of the entire lease portfolio," said Michael Keeler, CEO at LeaseAccelerator.

