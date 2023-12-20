Legendary Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla to Grace Children's Academy's Uttar Pradesh Darshan

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) India], December 20: Children's Academy Group of Schools is delighted to unveil the celebration of cultural richness - the Uttar Pradesh Darshan, on the 22nd and 23rd of December, 2023. The two-day spectacle will unfold its splendour from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Children's Academy, Malad premises.

This captivating event will showcase the vibrant tapestry of Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage, steeped in its heroic history, diverse landscapes, soulful music, exquisite artistic treasures, and tantalizing cuisine. The students of the Academy will enthral the audience with a plethora of folklore, festivals and folk dances, the grand Ramleela, and the opulent weddings in Uttar Pradesh. This unique festival will also glorify the great heroes of Uttar Pradesh like Mangal Pandey, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Pandit Nehru. Ganga Ghat and spectacular monuments like the Taj Mahal, Buland Darwaza and Prem Mandir have also been recreated to dazzle the audience.

Manoj Muntashir Shukla, a renowned lyricist, poet, dialogue writer, and screenwriter has graciously accepted our invitation. His charismatic presence will enhance and elevate this extravaganza, leaving an indelible mark in everyone's heart.

Step into the enchanting realm of the Uttar Pradesh Darshan, where cultural marvels await your discovery.

About The Children's Academy Group of Schools

The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to 4 schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other three branches are at Ashok Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East and a new upcoming campus in Thane.

For more information, visit https://www.childrens-academy.in/

Media Contact

Shraddha Bhat,

Shraddha.bhat@children-academy.org,

+91 9819968056

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305349/Childrens_Academy_UP_Darshan.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305350/Childrens_Academy_MP_Darshan.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297563/4448937/The_Childrens_Academy_Group_of_Schools_Logo.jpg

