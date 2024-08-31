Legendary media veteran Prabhu Chawla shares insights with students at Accurate Institute orientation program

NewsVoir Delhi-NCR [India], August 31: Accurate Institute of Management & Technology, a premier institution offering a wide range of courses across various fields of study, recently held an orientation program for its new management students at its campus in Knowledge Park-3, Greater Noida. The event was graced by the esteemed chief guest, Prabhu Chawla, a renowned journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee. Welcoming the new students to the campus, Poonam Sharma, Chairperson of Accurate Institute said, "Accurate is committed to making your future bright. We are acutely aware of the emerging challenges in the rapidly changing business world, which demands top-notch management skills." She also highlighted that Accurate has established strong partnerships with several foreign institutions and universities to provide high-quality education to its students.

In his address to the students, Prabhu Chawla emphasized the importance of thinking outside the box and stepping out of one's comfort zone to achieve great success. He remarked, "You all play a crucial role in shaping the future of your country, and for that, you need to change your mindset and embrace challenges. The primary objective of education is not just to make you job-ready but to turn you into wise, tolerant, and responsible citizens. Sometimes, your parents and teachers make tough decisions for your benefit, which you should accept in the right spirit."

Chawla also stressed the significance of learning soft skills. He said, "In life, we encounter people who may seem complex, but they are different, not difficult. We must learn how to connect with them effectively."

Chawla also offered students valuable tips and strategies for overcoming the challenges they will face in their professional lives. He encouraged them to establish themselves as leaders and create a unique identity in society, sharing his valuable experiences from his long journalism career.

Accurate Institute has an exceptional placement record, coupled with academic excellence. This, along with the assurance of providing the best placement opportunities, makes Accurate a top choice for students nationwide. The orientation program attracted more than 200 students from across the country.

The Lush green campus of Accurate Institute of Technology is situated at Greater Noida. The institute is offering PGDM Course with dual specialization duly approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, and Government of India. Its PGDM course has been developed with innovative teaching methodology including regular industry interactions and laptop to groom them as techno business managers. The institute has been reckoned among the premier business schools of the country by various stakeholders.

