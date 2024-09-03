Lenders of Last Resort since 1998

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: National Finance Corporation (NFC) proudly marks a significant milestone in its journey, having achieved 25 years of excellence in the finance industry. With a wealth of diverse and extensive experience, NFC has established itself as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses seeking innovative financial solutions. Founded in 1998, the National Finance Corporation (NFC) has been a beacon of hope for those in need, living up to its reputation as the "Lenders of Last Resort." When traditional financial institutions, friends, and relatives turn away, NFC steps in to provide the necessary support. Whether it's financing for a small or medium-sized enterprise or assistance with personal financial challenges, NFC has consistently delivered high-quality, professional services to its clients.

The story of NFC is deeply rooted in the vision and determination of its founder, Chirag Trivedi, who began his career at Kotak Mahindra Bank. From humble beginnings, he worked tirelessly to build a company that would one day become a one-stop shop for a wide range of financial products and services. His journey from "rags to riches" is a testament to his resilience and commitment to excellence.

Co-founder Shital Shah has also played a crucial role in shaping the company's success, bringing her expertise and commitment to the forefront.

NFC's association with fundhouse and HNI Investors has enabled the company to offer a broad spectrum of finance products. The company's deep understanding of the finance market and its dedication to providing consistent, high-quality services have made NFC a leader in the industry.

The number of financial and other cybercrimes has been on the rise. Requesting the public to stay alert, Chirag and Shital clarified that the company never collects any upfront fees. They added, "Please be cautious of fraudulent activities and only engage with authorized representatives of our company."

For more information about National Finance Corporation and its services, please visit www.nfc.co.in or contact +91 70212 16988 / +91 98198 64603

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)