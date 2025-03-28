Levi's® and Diljit Dosanjh bring effortless cool with 'Easy in Levi's®' loose fits

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: The Levi's® brand continues to push the boundaries of style and culture with its latest campaign, 'Easy in Levi's®'. Featuring Global Brand Ambassador, music icon and fashion trailblazer, Diljit Dosanjh, the campaign brings relaxed and loose fits to the forefront, redefining effortless style with confidence and ease.

CULTURE MEETS STYLE

This association isn't just about style--it's a cultural moment. Few stars today shape trends like Diljit Dosanjh. From sold-out world tours to turning heads in film and fashion, his influence transcends borders. This partnership reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to blending denim heritage with contemporary style in India.

FITS THAT REDEFINE COMFORT AND CONFIDENCE

Denim trends are evolving, and relaxed & loose silhouettes are taking centre stage. The 'Easy in Levi's®' campaign introduces a range of new relaxed and loose fits that deliver a fresh take on comfort and self-expression.

A timeless straight-leg fit, the 555™ Relaxed Straight comes with just the right amount of room for effortless, everyday wear. With a '90s inspired feel, the 568™ Loose Straight is relaxed with a straight leg, that delivers easy cool vibes. The 578™ Baggy, the boldest of the bunch, features an oversized, slouchy fit with stacked ankles that revive unapologetic '90s streetwear aesthetics.

DILJIT DOSANJH IN HIS ELEMENT

The campaign unfolds through a series of dynamic montage films that capture Diljit Dosanjh in his comfort zone--at soundcheck, effortlessly moving through his world in Levi's® Loose Fits. His style is unfiltered, authentic, relaxed and Easy, perfectly embodying the campaign's message: Loose Fits aren't just about what one wears, they're about how one feels. These jeans are designed to let one move easy, chill easy, and live easy.

"With 'Easy in Levi's ® ', we're tapping into the growing demand for relaxed and loose silhouettes that marry comfort with style," says Amisha Jain, Managing Director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Levi Strauss & Co. "Diljit Dosanjh brings this vision to life, proving that when you feel good in what you wear, effortless style follows."

Crafted for movement and versatility, Levi's® Loose Fits deliver a fresh approach to casual dressing. Whether one's drawn to the clean-cut vibe of the 555™ Relaxed Straight, the carefree energy of the 568™ Loose Straight, or the bold attitude of the 578™ Baggy, these fits are designed to be lived in and styled in one's own way.

Levi's® Loose Fits are available now across Levi's® stores in India and online at www.levi.in

- VIDEO

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world--capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.in.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Levi Strauss Signature™ and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,400 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2024 net revenues were $6.4 billion. For more information, go to https://bsmedia.business-standard.comlevistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651752/Loose_Fits_Levis.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)