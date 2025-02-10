Lexlegis.ai Showcases Revolutionary Legal and Tax AI Technology at Landmark Events

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Lexlegis.ai, a pioneering player in the Legal AI space, continues to build on its commitment to better serve legal and tax communities of professionals, firms and institutions with advanced technology offerings. Starting this year, Lexlegis.ai has actively participated in prominent events that foster innovation, collaboration and thought leadership, much like its own ideology. Recently, the company took center stage at two landmark gatherings in India: The World Forum of Accountants (WOFA 2025) Conference hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and PIWOT 2025 - World of Technology Summit, organised by the IIT Alumni Association.

Lexlegis.ai Founder and Director, Saakar S Yadav was a featured speaker at both events and used these platforms to focus on the bigger problems Lexlegis.ai was solving - an escalating backlog of cases and prolonged tax disputes - which have significant impact on businesses, the judiciary and the government.

He addressed the challenges faced by the Tax & Legal Community in resolving these problems and showcased how Lexlegis.ai has built trustworthy solutions with a Large Language Model (LLM) custom-trained on the largest database of judgments in India and the National Judicial Reference System (NJRS), the world's largest repository of cases. Both these were built by Lexlegis.ai in 2004 and 2014 respectively for the Government of India.

The AWS AI Conclave - Generative AI and Data edition, recently acknowledged Lexlegis.ai for Strong Data Foundation Driving Generative AI at Scale. This award reinforces the reliability and relevance of Lexlegis.ai's outcomes versus other widely used Generative AI tools with generic LLMs.

Lexlegis.ai sees AI in ICAI

The WOFA 2025 Conference proved to be a pivotal opportunity to show how Chartered Accountants (CAs), a rare breed of professionals who understand technology, finance and business, were perfectly aligned to become power-users and more importantly partners in spreading AI-driven solutions like Lexlegis.ai

The conference featured a standout observation by Yadav, who articulated the current and potential role of CAs: "I see the backbone of India's economy. I see leaders who turn challenges into opportunities. I see innovators embracing technology. I see the future unfolding. I see you adopting AI. I see AI (ICAI) as the future."

The phenomenal response from over 6000+ Chartered Accountants across the country expressing a strong interest in becoming partners and users of Lexlegis.ai's platform solidifies its pioneering position as a key player providing technology solutions that meet the unique needs of accounting and legal professionals and firms.

Forging Future Partnerships with ICAI and IIT

Lexlegis.ai is committed to building long-term relationships in the future with ICAI and IIT, two of the leading educational institutions in India. These unique collaborations will encourage AI adoption, ease ways of doing business, and support clients in navigating inevitable challenges.

Lexlegis.ai and IIT are likely to join hands for research-based projects and provide support and mentorship to deserving AI startups.

Lexlegis.ai can leverage ICAI's platform to reach over 4 lakh CAs across India through its Channel Partnership Program. This program seeks to enable CAs to become advocates and strategic partners of Lexlegis.ai solutions across the globe.

With Lexlegis.ai, Tax and Law firms can focus on what truly matters--delivering strategic value to their clients--while the tools take care of the time-consuming and labour-intensive tasks.

About Lexlegis.ai

Lexlegis.ai is a pioneering Legal AI technology platform from India, built with the mission to expedite justice by accelerating legal and tax research and practice. It offers trusted legal AID with three key features - Ask, Interact, and Draft - to empower legal and tax practitioners with AI-powered solutions for end-to-end research and practice management. Lexlegis.ai is focused on transforming legal processes, enhancing decision-making and ensuring compliance for businesses, law firms, and individuals. With cutting-edge tools for contract management, legal research, and regulatory compliance, Lexlegis.ai helps professionals and firms save time, reduce costs, and mitigate legal risks.

About WOFA

The World Forum of Accountants (WOFA) by ICAI delves into the critical intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and environmental sustainability. The forum explores AI's transformative potential to address global environmental challenges, such as climate change, pollution and resource scarcity.

About PIWOT

PIWOT - World of Technology is led by PanIIT Alumni India and powered by global IIT alumni brilliance. With this platform participants forge ideas, products, and services for global impact.

