Lexus Design Award India 2024 Announces Shortlisted Entries

New Delhi/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 19: The Lexus Design Award India 2024 has captured the imagination of the design community and set new benchmarks with an unprecedented response of registrations, reaffirming its stature as a global platform for fostering innovation and creativity. This year's competition, now in its seventh edition, continues to be a melting pot of visionary ideas that transcend boundaries and shape the future of design.

The call for entries in July 2023 served as a catalyst, leading to a surge in participation bringing forth a diverse range of groundbreaking designs. Among the six distinctive design categories, Industrial Design emerged as the frontrunner, closely followed by Furniture Design, reflecting the dynamic nature and broad appeal of the Lexus Design Awards.

The entries have been evaluated by a panel of jurors encompassing luminaries from diverse creative realms such as art, architecture, fashion, and automotive industries, including Subodh Gupta, a lauded contemporary artist, Dr. Anupama Kundoo, a globally recognized architect, author, and researcher, Vinu Daniel, the visionary architect behind Wallmakers, Tarun Tahiliani, an accomplished designer, and Giri Venkatesh, spearheading Lexus' marketing strategy in the Asia Pacific region. The distinguished panel of jurors lent their extensive expertise to the rigorous evaluation of submissions spanning Conceptual, Industrial Design, Textile Design, Furniture Design, Built Environment, and Tech Design categories.

With precision and discernment, the panel has shortlisted 30 exceptionally talented finalists from a pool of outstanding entries across all the categories. Each finalist's distinctive creativity and seamless infusion of Lexus's core values into their solutions have truly distinguished them, exemplifying innovation with a purpose.

These unique and versatile concepts have redefined conventional expectations in future designs, embodying the spirit of innovation that characterizes the Lexus Design Award India 2024.

The dedication to empowering shortlisted designers distinguishes LDAI 2024, underscoring its unique approach to nurturing and supporting the creative visionaries within the design community. Apart from the unique opportunity to engage with industry experts in a developmental workshop, winners in the Conceptual category will receive a seed fund. This seed fund aims to catalyze the realization of their visionary concepts, providing tangible support to turn ideas into impactful design solutions.

Speaking on LDAI, noted designer Tarun Tahiliani said, "The Lexus Design Award India 2024 serves as a vital arena, pushing designers to break free from traditional norms. It goes beyond merely recognizing design excellence; it delves into the core of innovation, where diverse perspectives collide to shape a future fueled by creativity and purpose. The designs within the conceptual category were not only intriguing but also distinctly stood out, reflecting a futuristic approach to innovations."

Anupama Kundoo, a leading architect and LDAI jury member, remarked on Lexus Design Awards 2024, stating, "The received designs epitomized authentic innovation and uniqueness, showcasing a commendable synthesis of avant-garde concepts and functional design principles. This collection critically engages with the evolving discourse in design, highlighting a transformative approach that is both professional and forward-thinking."

Amit Gupta, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, STIR., shared his experience, "Going through Lexus Design Awards 2024's design landscape was a compelling interplay of innovation and originality. The submissions reflected a dynamic fusion of artistic vision and practical utility, accentuating a noticeable evolution in contemporary design discourse."

Speaking on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said, "We are gratified by the resounding response to the seventh edition of Lexus Design Award India. The escalating acknowledgment of LDAI underscores the design community's steadfast dedication to unlocking the transformative power of design for a more promising future. This time, notably, each category showcased designs that were uniquely different, yet collectively innovative, which underscored nuanced creativity designs."

The pinnacle of recognition awaits the Conceptual category winners as they secure an exclusive invitation to attend the prestigious Lexus Design Event during Milan Design Week in Italy. This unparalleled opportunity will allow designers to network with industry leaders and fellow creatives.

Building on the success of the 2023 winners, the 2024 edition of the Lexus Design Award remains committed to promoting design solutions aligned with the YET Philosophy. The guiding principles of Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate will be at the forefront, reflecting the overarching goal of contributing to the happiness of all through innovative and thoughtful design.

