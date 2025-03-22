Limelight Diamonds unveils its first ad-campaign with the 'Navarambh' Bridal Gift Box

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: Limelight Diamonds, a leader in innovation-driven lab grown diamond jewellery and India's largest sustainable diamond jewellery brand, is thrilled to unveil its campaign around a first-ever exclusive bridal gift box, Navarambh.

* Unveiling its first ever exclusive Bridal Gift box, the campaign focuses on featuring a set of seven exquisite gold & lab grown diamond selects, each entailing a symbol of conscious luxury, at a jaw-dropping offer starting from INR 5,99,999 only!

Every bride deserves a treasure that lasts for a lifetime--one that's not locked away in the closet but cherished every single moment. This curated collection of bridal masterpieces is designed to offer unmatched utility, affordability & sustainability such that it enables the wearer to mix, match and create their own favourites for various occasions.

It includes seven gold & LGD studded jewellery pieces with a necklace set, a bracelet and cocktail ring ideal for weddings and beyond, and a solitaire set that transforms casual wear into evening statements or other occasions--all this comes for a jaw-dropping offer starting from INR 5,99,999/- only!

"Designed for the modern brides, the Navarambh box is for those who believe that true appreciation lies in wearing jewellery, not locking them away in lockers," states the founder, Pooja Sheth Madhavan.

"Navarambh is more than just a collection of jewellery; it is a meaningful celebration of the journey a bride embarks upon. It is designed to symbolise the bond between generations but also inspired by the bold, fearless women of today who take charge of their futures," said Pooja Madhavan, Founder and Managing Director at Limelight Diamonds.

The luxury update on this: Navarambh Bridal Gift Box has officially arrived at stores across India, marking a new milestone in the world of wedding shopping. In response, Limelight Diamonds has showcased a wide range of 50+ exclusive such sets, spearheading the bold new trend: fine jewellery for every event.

About Limelight Diamonds

Limelight Diamonds is India's largest lab grown diamond jewellery brand, recognised for its innovation-led approach and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. In the last years, the Brand has seen rapid growth with the widest reach for LGD jewellery with 30+ stores, 30+ shop-in-shops spread across 35+ cities in India. Known for its superior quality, exclusive designs & premium finishing, Limelight blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, creating exquisite pieces that reflect timeless beauty and conscious luxury. Turn on the green light with Limelight Diamonds, a certified LGD jewellery brand with an ESG+ certification. For more information, visit www.limelightdiamonds.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647088/Navarambh_Bridal_Gift_Box.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050541/4368585/Limelight_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)