Lincoln American University Celebrates Convocation Ceremony With Hon. Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Anthony Phillips

New Delhi [India], April 9: On March 30, 2025, Lincoln American University (LAU) proudly hosted the convocation ceremony for the graduating class of 2025 at Hotel Marriott, Georgetown, Guyana. The event was graced by the Honorable Prime Minister of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Anthony Phillips, who served as the Chief Guest. The Convocation ceremony was also blessed with the presence of the guest of honour, H.E. Dr. Amit S.Telang, Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, and his wife, Dr. Deepali Telang. The presence of Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor, AVSM, VSM BAR (Ret'd), Vice Chancellor of LAU, added further grandeur to the function.

The Convocation Ceremony 2025 celebrated the unwavering dedication of the graduates who now stand poised to embark upon noble careers in the realm of medicine. Hearts brimming with pride and minds fortified with knowledge, these young scholars are prepared to render their service to humanity and further advance their cause in the healthcare industry.

The ceremony bore witness to stirring orations by the esteemed delegates including H.E. Dr. Amit S Telang and the Vice Chancellor of LAU, Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor (Ret'd) imparting the word of wisdom to the new graduates who are ready to leave a mark in the healthcare sector.

H.E. Dr. Amit S.Telang, the High Commissioner of India to Guyana advised the fresh medical graduates to never stop learning. He stated, "Knowledge might be in books or other resources but wisdom comes out of experience, instinct, and hard work. It takes years of dedication and perseverance to acquire real wisdom. The ability to discern and distinguish between good and bad or real and fiction or theoretical and practical wisdom comes out of experience. The journey from becoming a knowledgeable doctor to a wise physician or a surgeon, that you begin today, is undoubtedly complex."

He concluded his address by wishing them a bright future and reemphasizing that "A successful Doctor is the one who not only treats his patients but also upholds the highest standards of integrity and human values."

During the ceremony, the Hon. Prime Minister, in his eloquent address, congratulated the graduating batch and encouraged them to embrace their solemn duty in advancing healthcare in Guyana and beyond. He also took this opportunity to highlight the investments made by the Government of Guyana to modernize Guyana's healthcare sector to ensure that the country's rapid transformation is accompanied by well-trained and compassionate professionals. "The PPP/C Government aims to create a healthcare system where no citizen is left behind and where every region--from the coast to the hinterland--has access to quality, timely, and respectful medical care. But policies alone cannot achieve this vision. It requires professionals who lead with purpose and integrity."

At the Convocation Ceremony 2025 of the Lincoln American University, the Prime Minister further expressed his gratitude to the faculty and staff for their tireless efforts in shaping the future of medical aspirants into paragons of medical excellence. He also acknowledged with deep reverence the sacrifices made by the parents, mentors, and friends for their unwavering support towards the students's arduous journey. Lastly, he stated, "Your success is measured by the lives you impact."

The graduation ceremony focused on the conferral of degrees to deserving scholars and bestowed accolades upon those who achieved exceptional distinction. Additionally, LAU's leadership expressed pride in its graduates and reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class medical education.

Lincoln American University has established itself as one of the leading medical institutions in the Caribbean since its inception in 2016. Its holistic curriculum and international recognition, have drawn aspiring medical professionals from across the globe. As these graduates step into a world fraught with challenges, they carry with them the pride of Lincoln American University, brimming with newfound motivations and an aspiration to become excellent medical practitioners in a diverse and dynamic medical domain.

