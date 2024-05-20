List of Engineering Entrance Exam: Know iDreamCareer's Strategy To Ace The Exams

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: Choosing a career path in engineering is a popular choice among students after completing their 12th grade. However, to secure a seat in a reputed engineering college, students need to crack various entrance exams. These exams are not only competitive but also test the candidate's aptitude and knowledge in various subjects. Here is a list of some of the most prominent engineering entrance exams in India, along with iDreamCareer's strategy to ace them:

1. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

JEE Main is one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams in India. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), it is the gateway to some of the top engineering colleges in the country. JEE Main is held twice a year in online mode, usually in January and April. JEE Main is a computer-based test (CBT) comprising two papers: Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech and Paper 2 for B.Arch/B.Planning courses.

Eligibility: Candidates must have completed 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 75% marks or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by their respective Boards.

Syllabus: The JEE Main syllabus includes topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

2. Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE)

IIT-JEE, commonly known as JEE Advanced, is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. IIT-JEE consists of two stages: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced is a computer-based test (CBT) comprising two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Eligibility: To be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates must have cleared JEE Main and secured a rank within the top 2,50,000.

Syllabus: The syllabus for IIT-JEE is similar to that of JEE Main but with a higher level of difficulty and complexity.

3. Birla Institute of Technology and Science Aptitude Test (BITSAT)

BITSAT is conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) for admission to its integrated first-degree programs offered at its campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. BITSAT is a computer-based test (CBT) comprising multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, English Proficiency, and Logical Reasoning.

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum of 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology.

Syllabus: The BITSAT syllabus includes topics from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, English Proficiency, and Logical Reasoning.

4. Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)

VITEEE is conducted by the Vellore Institute of Technology for admission to its various undergraduate engineering programs. VITEEE is a computer-based test (CBT) comprising multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, and English.

Eligibility: Candidates should have passed 10+2 or an equivalent examination with at least 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology.

Syllabus: The VITEEE syllabus includes topics from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, and English.

5. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET)

MH-CET, also known as MHT-CET, is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in the state of Maharashtra. The exam is conducted in offline mode and tests candidates' knowledge in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. MH-CET is a computer-based test (CBT) comprising multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

Eligibility: Candidates must have completed 10+2 or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology.

Syllabus: The MH-CET syllabus includes topics from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

iDreamCareer's Strategy to Ace Your Entrance Exams:

Here are some of the strategies you can follow to crack the above engineering entrance exams by iDreamCareer expert counselor:

- Start early and make a comprehensive study plan.

- Understand the exam pattern and syllabus thoroughly.

- Practice regularly with the help of mock tests and previous years' question papers.

- Focus on strengthening conceptual understanding.

- Regularly evaluate your performance and work on your weak areas.

- Work on improving speed and accuracy.

- Develop a strong foundation in physics, chemistry, and mathematics/biology.

- Brush up on English language skills, as it is an essential part of the exam.

- Focus on understanding the concepts rather than rote learning.

- Take regular breaks and maintain a healthy lifestyle to stay focused and motivated.

Preparation for engineering entrance exams can be a challenging and time-consuming process, but with the right approach, you can increase your chances of success. Make sure to understand the format, eligibility, syllabus, and preparation tips for each exam you plan to take. Start your preparation early and stay consistent to ensure that you have enough time to cover all the necessary topics. Additionally, practice as many previous years' question papers and mock tests as you can to familiarize yourself with the format and pattern of the exam. With dedication and perseverance, you can achieve your goal of getting into the top engineering colleges.

