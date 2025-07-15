Lodha earns Prestigious 'Great Place To Work' Recognition for Exemplary Workplace Culture

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Lodha, India's leading real estate developer, has once again been awarded the prestigious Great Place To Work® certification, reaffirming its dedication to fostering a purpose-led, high-performance, and people-first workplace culture. In the most recent rankings, Lodha was honoured to feature once again in Great Place to Work®'s 2025 list of India's Top 100 Companies and was named the Best in the Real Estate industry--a testament to its consistent focus on creating an exceptional employee experience. Certification underscores the company's commitment to employee well-being, inclusion, and best HR practices.

This recognition is based on comprehensive employee feedback across five key dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie, in which Lodha received an impressive positive score, well above industry averages.

Lodha's emergence as an employer of choice stems from its core philosophy of cultivating an inclusive culture, open communication, and a shared sense of purpose. The company remains committed to advancing diversity and inclusion, empowering employees through leadership development, and promoting holistic well-being, consistently going beyond industry standards.

"Being recognized as a Great Place To Work® is not just an accolade; it is a reflection of the environment we strive to build every day where people feel inspired, respected, and empowered to grow. This achievement is a collective one, and it belongs to every Lodha team member whose dedication and alignment with our values make this organization truly exceptional,"said Ms. Janhavi Sukhtankar, President - Human Resources, Lodha.

Over the past year, Lodha has intensified its focus on creating a workplace that empowers individuals at all levels, with initiatives ranging from mental wellness programs and leadership coaching to tech-driven engagement platforms and transparent career progression pathways. The organization continues to harness the power of technology and AI to ensure a seamless and intuitive employee experience across touchpoints--from onboarding to development.

With its future-forward work culture, Lodha is setting new benchmarks for the real estate sector, proving that being people-first is not just good for culture but critical for business success. The recognition by Great Place To Work® further positions Lodha as a trusted brand not only in homes and infrastructure but also in careers.

As Lodha continues to build the best developments for India, it remains equally committed to building the best workplace for its people.

Lodha, India's leading real estate developer, is driven with the passion of building world's finest developments across its residential, commercial and digital infrastructure portfolio. The company has delivered ~100 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing more than 110 million square feet under its on-going and planned portfolio. The company's vision of 'Building a Better Life' extends across geographies, markets, prices points and consumer segments. Lodha creates developments with self-contained eco-systems, great outdoor spaces, & robust infrastructure and brings every facility, convenience and near commerce to the doorstep through its integrated digital platform Bellevie, transforming lives of its residents. The company is committed to becoming a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2050, leading the real estate industry's low-carbon transition and acting in the larger interest of the environment and society. In more ways than one, Lodha is dedicated to 'Building a Better Life'. The company also has a growing Digital Infrastructure business where, it has scaled up and made its mark in a short span of time.

