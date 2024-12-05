Lohana Community Gathering Witnesses Global Participation and Inspiring Leadership, Hosted by Vraj Group along with Lohana Mahaparisad

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: The highly anticipated Lohana community gathering, hosted by Jay Morzaria along with promoters Raman Morzaria, Kush Morzaria, Keyur Morzaria, and Ashish Batavia of Vraj Group, successfully brought together prominent Lohana leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers from various countries and states across India. The event celebrated the community's entrepreneurial spirit, cultural heritage, and global impact.

The gathering featured distinguished participants, including top business groups such as Ravin Group, Shreeji Group, Thakkar Developers (USA), Kotecha Group (Congo), Dharmdev Group, leading NBFC promoters, and well-known family houses from Canada and various parts of India, showcasing the Lohana community's extensive global network and influence.

A key highlight of the evening was the presence of Shree Devi Prasad Bapu, a world-renowned spiritual leader, whose blessings and inspiring words captivated the audience, offering spiritual guidance and wisdom.

Adding to the significance of the event, social media influential and renowned Speaker Kajal Ben Hindustani made a special appearance and delivered a powerful address, emphasizing the importance of cultural pride and unity, while encouraging the community to take bold steps toward social and economic advancement.

Commenting on the success of the event, Jay Morzaria said, "This gathering was a celebration of the Lohana community's resilience and achievements. We are honoured to have had such esteemed participants and look forward to fostering collaborations that uplift and empower our community worldwide."

The event served as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and envisioning a future of collective growth for the global Lohana community.

About Vraj Group

Vraj Group is a diversified conglomerate with a strong presence in real estate, hospitality, finance, and more. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Group operates in Six cities across India. While real estate remains its core business, focusing on redevelopment and luxury projects, Vraj Group has expanded into various other ventures. These include a BSE-listed NBFC, a thriving hospitality division, import ventures, petrol pumps, and an edible oil refinery. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Vraj Group continues to contribute significantly to the economic growth and development of the regions in which it operates.

Company profile - https://vrajgroup.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)