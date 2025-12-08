"Look Young" Returns: Black Rose Kali Mehandi TVC Aims to Recapture Nation's Heart

Henna Group

New Delhi [India], December 8: Black Rose Kali Mehandi, one of India's most trusted and time-honoured hair colour brands, is making a nostalgic yet refreshing comeback with its latest television commercial. The new TVC revives the essence of the legendary Black Rose advertisement that has lived in the hearts of millions for decades.

For generations, Black Rose Kali Mehandi has stood for purity, tradition, and reliable hair colouring. As the brand evolves with the preferences of modern consumers, it proudly pays homage to its iconic legacy by bringing back the timeless communication: "Look Young, Black Rose Kaali Mehandi ke Sang."

Adding star appeal to this revival, the new commercial features acclaimed actor Mukesh Tiwari, whose charismatic performance brings warmth and relatability to the narrative. To ensure widespread connect across India, the TVC has been dubbed in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it truly inclusive and culturally resonant.

"As a heritage brand trusted for years, Black Rose has always believed in staying connected to its roots," said Mr. O.P. Khanduja, CEO, Henna Group. "This new TVC is our heartfelt tribute to the classic ad that defined our identity and earned the nation's love. We wanted to recreate those cherished emotions while presenting the brand in a fresh, contemporary way for today's audience."

Black Rose Kali Mehandi comes under the umbrella of the Henna Group, a pioneer in the Indian hair colour industry with over 50 years of expertise and a presence in more than 50 countries.

The upcoming commercial effortlessly blends the charm of the past with a modern visual appeal. It captures the same emotional essence of the iconic original while infusing updated storytelling and refined imagery. The result is a heartwarming narrative that bridges generations--connecting loyal long-time users with today's new-age consumers.

Known for its effective colouring, natural finish, and decades of trust, Black Rose Kali Mehandi continues to be a beloved choice across India and global markets. With this new TVC, the brand celebrates its unparalleled legacy while stepping confidently into a vibrant new chapter.

The commercial is now airing across major television channels and digital platforms.

Black Rose Kali Mehandi -- reviving memories, embracing the future.

To watch the campaign, please click on any of the links below.

Hindi - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdL29TmfdeU

Punjabi - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJt2aVnttvk

Telugu - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j9CA5Ixmf8

Kannada - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqcDHZcotB4

Tamil - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THc_lm3_mSE

Malayalam - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsqOZy1SaQU

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Henna Group. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)